“He Moves Like A Turtle”: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Goes At’ Khris Middleton For Slowing Down Following Injuries

Dec 30, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrate

The Milwaukee Bucks won their fourth straight game last night, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 123-109. Giannis Antetokounmpo & company are now 7-1 over their last 8 games and a big part of their recent surge has been the return of Khris Middleton.

The 33-year-old came off the bench against Philly, dropping 13 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists in 25 minutes of action. While his contributions were essential in the Bucks’ home win, Giannis used the locker room interviews as an opportunity to poke fun at Middleton’s athleticism.

“It feels like whenever he’s on the floor, you guys move as a team,” a reporter prompted Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak let out a cheeky smile before responding, “We have to. It’s like overcompensating because he moves like a turtle. And we have to move faster for him, you know?”

“It’s just a habit that we’ve formed as team. We know Khris is not gonna move as fast and when he’s trying to move fast, he’s a little bit faster than a turtle. So, we just have to, you know, kind of do the extra work for him, you know? Khris knows. He knows,” the two-time MVP added.

"He's a little bit faster than a turtle." 🐢😂 Giannis on Khris is too funny. pic.twitter.com/ZH48JXOSIU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 20, 2025

Middleton was sidelined with injury for much of this season but even during his All-Star years, he was never known for his burst of speed. In fact, his current average speed of 4.24 miles per hour is quicker than his average speed during the 2019-20 season.

Antetokounmpo further shared how giving each other a hard time is very much part of his dynamic with Middleton. After all, the two have been teammates in Milwaukee for over a decade now, weathering several highs and lows together.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been on a journey together

Since 2013, Middleton and Giannis have remained the only staples in Milwaukee’s roster. They developed their game together and became All-Stars, leading the franchise to their first championship in over 45 years.

In 2023, when Khris became the fifth highest scorer in Bucks franchise history, his friend and teammate reflected on the incredible journey they have shared.

“It’s incredible. From where we started and where we are right now, it’s been a great journey. I’ve been with this guy for 11 years, I don’t think anybody expected [us] to be in this position that we are today. He’s No. 5 now? He’s probably going to be No. 2. I don’t know if he’s going be No. 1,” Antetokounmpo shared.

Over the past two years, Middleton has jumped from the fifth to the third spot, trailing only Giannis and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He is second in games played for the franchise, third in assists, fifth in steals and seventh in rebounds, cementing a legacy that will certainly end with the #22 being raised to the rafters.

In fact, another championship could even push the three-time All-Star into Hall of Fame conversations. Even without an explosive first step , he remains a potent offensive option for Doc Rivers. With Middleton and Bobby Portis coming off the bench, the Bucks’ second unit have benefitted from the veteran wing’s leadership and playmaking ability.