“He Never Complained”: When Shaquille O’Neal Declared Udonis Haslem the Kind of Guy Who Helps Win Championships

History will always remember Dwyane Wade as the face of the Miami Heat throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. His transcendent play was primarily responsible for the franchise’s first championship in 2006. However, Shaquille O’Neal has high praise for another member of that title-winning team — Udonis Haslem, an unheralded but hugely important teammate from his time in South Beach.

Shaq spent just over three seasons in Miami. But that was enough time for him to develop a huge respect for Haslem.

In his memoir, Shaq Uncut: My Story, The Diesel wrote that he was in awe of his former frontcourt partner, describing Haslem as an incredibly hard-working player.

“Udonis Haslem was a hardworking guy who would do anything you asked him. Anything at all. He is Miami. He was born and raised there, and he would do whatever it took to stay there”, Shaq wrote of Haslem’s mentality and dedication to the Heat.

O’Neal shared that Haslem received competitive offers from other teams in free agency following the 2009-10 season. But the big man’s loyalty lay with Miami and team president and former head coach, Pat Riley. Haslem never wanted to and never did break off the relationships he had built since joining the Heat as an undrafted free agent in 2003.

“He had a couple of free-agent offers after the 2009–10 season that would have paid him more money, but he wanted to stay put. He loved Pat [Riley] and Pat loved him. If Riles told him to run into a brick wall he’d say, ‘How fast?’,” O’Neal emphasized.

While Haslem was not the most talented or highest-paid player on the team, his grit and hustle were irreplaceable. O’Neal described Haslem as a player who always surpassed the standards set for him. And he never ever sulked, despite being firmly outside of the spotlight.

“His body fat was always right where it should have been,” Shaq added. “He never complained, whether he got a lot of shots or no shots at all. He’s the kind of guy who helps you win championships.”

Haslem was important for Miami on and off the court

Haslem spent his entire, lengthy 20-year career with the Heat. His most memorable contributions came as a starting big man, sporting his signature braids throughout the mid-2000s. However, he was also a key contributor in Miami’s two title-wining campaigns in 2012 and 2013.

Haslem displayed consistent defensive excellence while filling in whatever role the team asked of him. Be it as a starter, or called in off the bench. After being featured as a starter through most of his first six seasons, Haslem was mostly relegated to a bench role for the remainder of his career. He immediately became an elite bench option and a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

By 2016, an aging Haslem was almost completely removed from Miami’s rotation as they went through a transition phase. In this role, Haslem showed that his locker room presence was just as important as his on-court production.

Born and raised in the city, Haslem will always be a superstar in Miami, even if he wasn’t a top-tier player in the NBA.

Off the court, Haslem’s contributions stretched much farther than the Heat. Haslem gave back to the city of Miami throughout his career, including hosting an annual Thanksgiving event and aiding South Florida’s fight against poverty and homelessness.