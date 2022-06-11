“He was always homesick for Boston”: Al Horford’s family confesses supporting Celtics even when the veteran was with Sixers and Thunder

Al Horford’s family reveal they always rooted for the Boston Celtics even when the veteran was with the Sixers and Thunder.

Al Horford is having the perfect homecoming season with the Celtics, making his first Finals appearance in his 15-season career. The 36-year-old has stepped up his game come postseason on both ends of the floor. There is no doubt that Horford has a special place for the Cs and vice-versa.

The former Hawks player had signed with the Celtics during his free agency in 2016. Horford and the Celtics were the perfect marriage, with the fans taking an immediate liking for him. The two-time NCAA champion played three seasons for the Celtics before signing with the Sixers.

However, Horford didn’t enjoy the same reception in Philadelphia, with the Sixers centered around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Things only got worse henceforth with the Sixers trading Horford to the Thunder. The veteran forward’s role on the Thunder reduced with time, ultimately leading to being benched.

Fortunately for Horford, the basketball gods blessed him with another chance to return to the TD Garden, something his family manifested.

Al Horford’s family continued to root for the Celtics even post his exit.

Horford’s return to Boston has been a win-win situation as the Celtics return to the Finals after more than a decade. The team is eyeing their franchise’s 18th championship, which would account for the most by any team in the NBA. Horford has played a crucial factor in the Cs’ success this year.

The Celtics never shy away from showering their love on Horford, something his family has been eternally grateful for, even admitting to supporting the Celtics while Horford was on the Sixers and Thunder.

The veteran forward’s sister Ana confessed to manifesting her brother’s return to Boston.

“I tell people I think we fully manifested his return to Boston because we all wanted it so badly. We kind of put that out there,” Anna said. “Al has alluded to that, as well. He always was homesick for Boston when he was in Philly and when he was in Oklahoma. Somehow, the stars aligned, and we got back here, and it just worked out perfectly.”

Al’s father, Tito Horford, was elated with his son being back on the Celtics roster.

“We as a family were rejoicing because that was the best decision he made, coming back to the Celtics,” said Tito, who spent three seasons in the NBA. “We know that we love the people in the Boston area, we love everything about Boston. The way they receive him makes us even happier. So for him coming back to Boston, everybody in the family (was) excited and happy.”

“We stayed Celtics fans when he was in Philly and when he was in OKC. We couldn’t let go,” said Al’s sister Maria. “They showed us so much love, and that wasn’t something we were ready to let go of, so we just never did. And we’re back.”

“Philly fans hated us there,” Anna added. “They hated us for (staying Celtics fans).”

“We continued to root for Boston because they’re not d***heads,” said brother Josh.

Via: The Athletic

This is the ideal opportunity for Horford to win his first championship while also playing for the Celtics.

