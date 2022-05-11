“Al Horford will get a bonus of $17 million if Celtics win the Finals”: Dominican big man would be the highest beneficiary if C’s go on to win it all

Al Horford will get a bonus of $5 million if the Celtics make the NBA Finals and $12 million if the Celtics win the Finals

Soon to be 36-year-old, 6’9 Center of the Boston Celtics, Al Horford, is a popular figure for the last few days for putting the reigning Finals MVP, 6’11 Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s almost a decade younger than the former.

But the Celtics’ Big man didn’t just posterize the 2020 DPOY he dominated him and the Bucks all game to steal a victory for the Boston away from home. He scored a joint game-high 30 points which was also his playoffs career-high, to go along with 8 rebounds, shooting an efficient 11-14 FG, 5-7 from the 3-point line, and was a +20 (also game-high).

Now they go back home with momentum to go one up against the defending Champions and no one will benefit more than the 5x All-Star if Boston makes it through this series and the one after it which would be the conference finals. Thanks to this Redditor for getting our attention to it.

Al Horford has a massive bonus to collect if the Celtics win it all

In fact, if they win the Finals the Dominican will be getting all of his $26.5 million salary, out of which only $14.5 million is guaranteed.

The first three years and $82.5 out of the $109 million contract Horford signed with the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2019 were guaranteed. Next season, however, Horford is guaranteed only $14.5 million of his $26.5 million salary.

Al Horford is having the game of his life: up to 29 points, 8 rebounds, 11/14 FG, 5/7 3PT, + 13 Interesting note: Horford’s ’22-23 $26.5M contract is only guaranteed for $14.5M. Goes up to $19.5M if Boston makes the finals, fully guaranteed if they win the championship. — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) May 10, 2022

If the Celtics reach the Finals, he’d add another $5 million to his 14.5 and the entire $26.5 million would become guaranteed if the Celtics win the NBA Finals. Victory couldn’t come sweeter than that.

It’s ironic how at one point in time his contract was made fun of, and then he was told to sit the entire season on the bench by the Thunder just last year before his former team dared to pick him up and his contract again. C’s are reaping the fruits of their courage.

