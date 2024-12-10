“He Was Ripped”: Fans Fail to Remember Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando Physique, Suggests Penny Hardaway

During his stellar years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal established himself as one of the most physically dominant players in NBA history. There were times during his LA stint when the 7-foot big man weighed more than 350 pounds. However, his hefty stature was not consistent throughout his career.

Shaq’s stay with the Magic saw a different version of ‘The Big Diesel’, something that was very rare in the NBA.

The big man’s former running mate with the Magic, Penny Hardaway, made a guest appearance on Zach Randolph and Tony Allen’s Out The Mud Podcast. While discussing his years in Orlando on the show, Hardaway emphasized his words to remind fans of the sheer insane physical gifts Shaq had in his early years in the league. He said,

“People don’t even remember how little he was. He was big but he was like ripped. He wasn’t that heavy Shaq when he was in L.A. He was fast, bro. He was getting up and down running. That’s the dude I remember most.”

At every stage of his career, O’Neal’s strength outmatched his opponents. However, one of the major reasons scouts considered him a generational prospect was because of his remarkable agility.

Shaq came into the league slim and ripped. Furthermore, his speed was well above the standard for his position. The combination of his speed and physical abilities made him a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. He would bruise his way through the paint while running at the speed of guards on the open court.

When Shaq entered the NBA, he weighed 301 pounds. After winning his third consecutive championship with the Lakers, his weight soared to 380 pounds. So often people tend to forget the physically ripped Shaq that dominated the game in Orlando colors.

According to Hardaway, O’Neal was very different in Orlando than in Los Angeles. The numbers back up his claims.

Shaq’s dominance in his early years

Shaq’s dominance didn’t solely begin in Los Angeles. During his slimmer years in Orlando, the big man became a force to reckon with.

Unlike many young players who had a sophomore slump, O’Neal saw a sophomore surge. He emerged as one of the top big men in his second year, scoring 29.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game in the 1993-94 season.

In the 1994-95 season, O’Neal improved even further by leading the league in scoring at 29.3 points per game. His production became critical to the Magic’s success as he guided them to their first NBA Finals berth. But they were swept by the Rockets in the series.

During his early years, movement swiftly became one of Shaq’s strongest abilities. However, his lack of mobility throughout his career resulted in recurring injuries. It’s plausible to infer that if Shaq had prioritized maintaining a thinner physique, as he did during his Magic career, he could have avoided injuries.

Regardless, neither era of Shaq’s career diminished his overall dominance as a player. His decorated resume is proof of his absolute domination in the NBA.