Causing Udonis Haslem To Lose $200 On His Shoes, Penny Hardaway Hilariously Flattered By Mike Miller’s ‘Michael Jordan-UD’ Comments

Worn on hardwood courts and immortalized in streetwear lore, the Foamposites became more than just performance shoes; they were a cultural phenomenon. And for many basketball fans, especially in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, lacing up a pair of Foamposites was the ultimate flex. Penny Hardaway was aiming for an impact like that when he worked with Nike to design his shoes.

During an appearance on The OGs Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Hardaway talked about his iconic sneakers.

Hardaway revealed that he was asked about his favorite watches, cars, and jets, among other luxury choices, before Nike came up with the design. “They molded this shoe and was like, from what you told us, this is what we think you’d like. And man, I instantly loved them,” Hardaway said. He was deeply involved in the entire process and wanted to give people something they could wear while hooping, and also pair it up with their favorite clothes.

The objective was achieved by Nike and Hardaway. The Foamposites became a part of the culture, and Haslem and Miller caught the fever, too. UD revealed that he used his “whole financial aid” to pay $200 for the Foamposites. Haslem also claimed that Hardaway’s shoes helped him perform well.

Penny couldn’t help but laugh at the memory, especially when Mike Miller chimed in with an all-time compliment. He said, “You can sleep tonight, MJ wore your shoes and UD wore your shoes in a game.” Haslem was quick to point out that there’s a “little bit of a gap” between Jordan and him, but a compliment is a compliment.

Even decades after their release, Foamposites remain a defining silhouette in the sneaker world, and if you own a pair, you’re guaranteed to turn some heads.

Penny Hardaway got the ultimate respect from Michael Jordan

The advent of sneaker culture in the world of basketball is largely credited to MJ and his legendary deal with Nike in the 80s. Since then, the Jordan brand is the most revered company in the business, and after decades, they still continue to grow.

Everybody wears or wishes to wear a pair of Jordans, but very few people have had the honor of seeing MJ rock a pair of their shoes. Hardaway is one of the lucky ones. In Game 3 of the 1995 playoffs, Jordan wore Hardaway’s shoes and gave him the ultimate nod of respect.

During a conversation with Andscape, he said, “He’s Michael Jordan, He was the man. He didn’t ask me for them.. just told Nike to give them to him. He said, ‘Hey, man, give me some of the kid’s shoes.’ I thought, Of course … how many pairs do you need? Do you need mine? It was like, ‘That’s Michael Jordan … wearing my shoes.”

That was the only time MJ ever wore another player’s shoes in the NBA.