“He Was Talking to a Real Legend”: Shaquille O’Neal Mocks Charles Barkley After GG Jackson’s Reaction to Being Interviewed on Inside the NBA

Young NBA sensation GG Jackson II has captured the hearts of every basketball fan with his adorable reaction after speaking to Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the Inside The NBA crew yesterday. On Monday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, Jackson added 23 points, 1 assist, and 6 rebounds to help the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies to a 116-107 win. This was Jackson’s fourth game since his promotion from the Grizzlies’ G-League affiliate team, Memphis Hustle.

After such a phenomenal performance, Jackson earned the praise of the Inside Crew, particularly Shaquille O’Neal. The 19-year-old seemed visibly amazed with this opportunity to talk to one of the game’s legends. Gathering his thoughts for a moment, the teenager thanked O’Neal for his regards, expressing it was a great honor to hear his voice. Shaq seemed quite content with the level of regard and respect the young player had for him. However, the Inside Show is incomplete without some banter and goofy comments from the rest of the panelists.

Charles Barkley, who also had a question for the emerging young player, tried mocking Shaq by calling him out for mumbling his words. After talking to Jackson, the crew discussed the Memphis star emerging from the G-League to NBA rotations, Ernie Johnson was particularly impressed with the 19-year-old’s reaction to hearing Shaq. Hearing this, the Big Fella proudly replied, “Cause he’s talking to a real legend.”

Taking a jab at Charles Barkley for his previous comment, Shaq added, “There are only three legends up here – Candance [Parker], Ernie, and me.” Well, Chuck clearly didn’t seem quite happy about it, further mocking Shaq’s way of mumbling words as his greatest form of identification. While Shaq and Chuck’s banter continue to win the fans’ hearts every night, GG Jackson’s reaction to Shaq was definitely the show’s highlight for Monday night’s segment.

The Grizzlies selected Jackson as a second-round, 45th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Subsequently joining the team for the 2023 Summer League, Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, splitting his time with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. In eight games with the Grizzlies this season, the rookie star has averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. Many fans are already touting Jackson as the next big name for the Grizzlies within the coming few seasons.

Jackson was summoned after Memphis lost a few of their stars due to injuries, including Ja Morant. The 19-year-old has already tallied two 20-point games. It will be interesting to see if he can sustain his performance for an extended stretch.

Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the Inside crew were extremely proud of GG Jackson’s breakout performance against the Warriors last night. Praising the young rookie, Shaq said, “GG, Shaq here. I don’t have any questions. I just want to say congratulations, young fella. You played a hell of a game, and people didn’t know who you were, they know who you are now. I’m so proud of you. Congratulations on being ready, brother.”

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and WNBA star Candace Parker were impressed with Jackson’s performance as well last night. The crew was initially confused about Jackson’s full name, which is Gregory Jackson II. However, lauding the Grizzlies rookie, both Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley commended the patience and perseverance shown by the young star in emerging as a breakout talent in the NBA from the G-League. Perhaps the most priceless moment for the crew was Jackson’s reaction to hearing Shaq, which awed every one, including the rest of the Inside The NBA panelists.