Regretting Not Calling His Sister and Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Us How Fragile Life Is

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t hold grudges against people closest to him. He learned to do that the hard way. The Hall of Famer appeared on the internet sensation Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive podcast in 2022. During the show, co-host George Janko wanted O’Neal’s advice about a personal problem. He said he argued with his father and before he could divulge the details, the retired NBA star cut him short and said,

Advertisement

“When you leave [the studio today], just call him and tell him you love him. Doesn’t matter who’s right who’s wrong. ‘Dad, I love you. I respect you. I’ll see you when I get home.”

O’Neal explained that he has always been a busy man, and that inculcated a habit of procrastinating. However, he left it behind after receiving two tragic phone calls in three months.

Advertisement

In October 2019, O’Neal received a call informing him that his sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, had succumbed to her battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed with it in her college days. She beat it twice but passed away after it returned for the third time at age 40. In January 2020, O’Neal was working out with his son Shaqir when he learned that his former teammate Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others had passed away in a helicopter accident.

O’Neal revealed that he regretted not calling them and telling them he loved and missed them. He ordered Janko to call his father and bury the hatchet immediately. O’Neal shared the clip on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1740268270547243020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

O’Neal has channeled the pain of losing Ayesha and Kobe into teaching people about letting go of anger. The IG story shows that the Lakers legend values life to its most now and also reminds every fan how fragile life is. He learned his lesson in the most gut-wrenching fashion and doesn’t want anyone else to live with the pain he does.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal’s mental state after Kobe Bryant and Ayesha Harrison-Jex’s tragic deaths

Shaquille O’Neal wears his heart on his sleeve. He has never hesitated to share the most intimate details about his life if it could help another person. He has been vocal about his battle with Sleep Apnea, a disease which abruptly interrupts breathing during sleep and could be life-threatening.

In a series titled Shaq, O’Neal revealed that he was aloof about his sister’s battle with cancer. He claimed that she had beaten it twice, so he wasn’t overly worried when she was diagnosed the third time. However, when she tragically passed away, O’Neal was shattered. When news broke that Bryant passed away in a helicopter accident, O’Neal dismissed it as an internet hoax. However, once the phone calls started flooding in, it reality struck.

O’Neal revealed those two incidents made his insomnia “ten times worse.” However, he battled his demons and managed to improve his physical and mental well-being.

To help with his sleep apnea and insomnia, O’Neal uses a sleeping machine that ensures he can rest peacefully at night. His mental health is also in a much better place. In an interview with Anas Bukhash, the four-time NBA champion was asked if he had a blank canvas to paint his mental state, what would he draw? He responded,

“A smiley face. and then on the bottom, I could write, ‘it could be worse’”.

O’Neal’s resolve to recover mentally and physically from those tragic losses showcases his immense mental fortitude.