“I’ll bet you a nice steak dinner!”: Charles Barkley is Betting on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans

Sep 10, 2022; Springfield, MA, USA; Charles Barkley (l) and Andy Katz (r) at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley’s new favorite is Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. He bet a steak dinner against Shaquille O’Neal and the Lakers.

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and the crew are back. It looks as though the new season has not changed a thing about the Inside the NBA crew. The awesome four-some look like their old selves, cracking jokes and throwing down wagers.

The crew also played a few fun games and Barkley even controversially said that the Lakers should immediately look to trade Rusell Westbrook. At halftime no less.

As the show rolled on and the Lakers lost the game, quite predictably, Charles had something to say which Shaq didn’t agree to. According to Chuck, the New Orleans Pelicans are in better shape and will finish higher than the Los Angeles Lakers.

O’Neal is still backing LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of Zion Williamson and co. But what prompted the response from Chuck?

Charles Barkley is feeling confident about Zion Williamson and the Pelicans

It could be that Charles Barkley sees a lot of himself in Zion Williamson. An athletic power-forward who uses their brute to dominate the paint and run the floor, Zion possesses the same attributes.

He is in much better shape this season and Chuck might have taken notice. He thinks the Pelicans will fare better than the Lakers in this tough Western Conference.

While we don’t doubt it, Barkley felt so confident, he even bet a steak dinner. O’Neal gladly took him up on that offer.

“I’ll bet you a nice steak dinner” 🤣 First edition of #InsideTheNBA and Charles & @SHAQ already have a friendly wager. pic.twitter.com/DWVf74dSzT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 19, 2022

Are the Pelicans better than the Lakers?

It is a good question and one that begs to answer. The Lakers might have been abysmal tonight but let’s not forget they are playing the defending champions. The Warriors look potent as ever. And the Lakers might have faced a big hurdle already.

Who knows as time goes on, they might just pick up the slack. The Pelicans start their season tomorrow and all eyes will be on Zion Williamson. He returns to NBA action after more than a year and chances are he will be even more explosive than he was before.

They face a stern test in the form of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, but it will be an exciting watch. As for Barkley and Shaq, they better not start picking out the best places that serve Steak because it will be a long season.

