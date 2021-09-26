Basketball

“Name a player who’s available more than me the last 10 years”: Damian Lillard responds to a troll for questioning his durability

"Name a player who’s available more than me the last 10 years": Damian Lillard responds to a troll for questioning his durability
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Steve Ballmer is worth $100 BN, but still can't buy his way to a championship!": Hardcore Lakers fan Shannon Sharpe roasts the Clippers owner for his inspirational speech
Next Article
"Lebron James and Skip Bayless might actually be super tight!": NBA Insider makes a hilarious claim about the relation between the King and his greatest enemy
Latest Posts