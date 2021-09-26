“Name a player who’s available more than me the last 10 years”: Damian Lillard responds to a troll for questioning his durability

Blazers star Damian Lillard fires back at a Twitter user for questioning his durability. The former rookie of the year had recently shared a clip, giving his fans a glimpse into his off-season training.

Though highly underrated, Damian Lillard is one of the most revered players in the NBA. The 31-year old is known for his clutch gene and ability to shoot long range. However, Dame Time has never been able to make it past the conference finals.

For years, Lillard has carried the Blazers franchise on his shoulders without having any help. In his 8 post-season appearances so far, the All-Star point guard has averaged 25.7 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 1.2 SPG on a 41.2% shooting from the field and 88.7% from the free-throw line.

Recently, Lillard shared a clip of doing some heavy off-season lifting in the gym followed by some intense conditioning.

However, some pessimists on the web couldn’t help but troll the star, calling Lillard out for being injury-prone on most occasions. Nonetheless, the Blazers star didn’t back down from giving the troll a lesson on his ignorance.

Damian Lillard gives his troll the perfect reply.

Dame Time had some words of wisdom for a Twitter user questioning his durability. The troll commented on Lillard’s susceptibility to injuries. The fact that he would be posterized by LeBron James and Anthony Davis this upcoming season.

To which Lillard replied the following.

Name a player who’s available more than me the last 10 years that plays as many minutes

The 6th pick in the 2o12 draft, Lillard played didn’t miss a single regular-season game in his first 3-years in the league, playing all 82 games. Dame Dolla has averaged 36.3 minutes per game in the 682 matches he has played so far.

There is no denying that Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had some monster dunks in their respective careers. However, Logo Lillard is known to shoot the daylights out of his opposition.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers will play each other four times this season, with the first game between the two coming on Nov 6th.