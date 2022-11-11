“He Would Ooze Tar”: 6x NBA Champion Michael Jordan’s Toxic Nature Was Horrifying During His Time With the Wizards

Aug 14, 2022; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan looks on during the Federated Auto Part 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan has been anointed as the GOAT by many for a reason. His time with the Bulls was nothing short of legendary. After all, the man did win 6 championships in Chicago, putting the city on the NBA map.

And of course, it certainly helps that all 6 of those rings came as a part of two different three-peat runs.

However, as most fans have tried to forget, MJ’s time with the Bulls wasn’t his only time spent in the NBA. No, there was his stint with the Washington Wizards as well.

Of course, given the man’s age, he wasn’t even close to what he was with the Bulls. However, what many may not know, is what the man’s mental state was like at the time. And it’s a story you’re going to want to know.

Also Read: “A lot of fans don’t understand’: Kobe Bryant pinpoints 1 big reason for Stephen Curry’s success in resurfaced video

Michael Jordan’s toxicity as a teammate in Washington was unbelievable, as per Etan Thomas

Michael Jordan of course had tons of new teammates in Washington. Heck, Kwame Brown is probably the most famous of the lot. But of course, the Bulls icon was more of a bully to him most times, than anything else.

However, when it comes to teammates that Michael Jordan actually spoke to about how he felt, Etan Thomas stands out amongst the crowd. And on one occasion, he had quite the shocking reveal about His Airness’s attitude during his time with the Wizards.

It wasn’t always easy being Michael Jordan Former NBA player @etanthomas36, who played with MJ for two seasons on the Wizards, said Jordan used to tell his teammates in the locker room all the time that ‘being MJ’ isn’t what they think it is. A must watch pic.twitter.com/3YwhGi9Rep — Andscape (@andscape) May 5, 2020

Frankly, this does seem to add up.

Michael Jordan has always been one of those people who is ready to give up everything to win. And even when he did get those victories, the man was still known to push his teammates.

So, suffice it to say, when you put that kind of person on a losing franchise, things aren’t exactly going to be flowers and sunshine.

But speaking of his glory days, how about we go back to a famous moment from a practice session back then?

Michael Jordan once punched Steve Kerr in the face during a practice session with the Bulls

Michael Jordan is nothing if he isn’t a feisty personality. And especially during his playing career, teammates and opponents alike knew not to put any gasoline on his flame.

But on one occasion, Steve Kerr did. And well, here is what happened.

Despite the punch to the eye, we’d say Steve Kerr is glad it happened.

At the end of the day, he was able to earn the genuine respect of the greatest basketball player to ever live.

Also Read: ‘A**Hole’ Michael Jordan, Known For Gambling Millions, Claimed To ‘Own’ Defenders Like Puppets