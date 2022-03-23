“Isaiah Thomas finally signs a permanent deal with Charlotte Hornets”: Michael Jordan and Co give former Celtics star his first long term deal in a while

Isaiah Thomas has finally found a home, be it for a few months, the former Celtics maestro signs a permanent deal with Michael Jordan’s team.

Isaiah Thomas has one of the best NBA stories. From being the 60th pick in 2011 to being the face of the Boston Celtics which is one of the two best franchises in the league within 5 years was an achievement that was unheard of until ‘IT’ made it come true.

The 5’9 point-guard, be it just for a couple or so years, was a scoring juggernaut with the Celtics before a series of tragedies came before him. He suffered his sister’s death, a hip injury which he played through the Playoffs all within months.

But nothing beat Thomas mentally. Physically though, it was a different story. The man went to five different teams in the next five demoralizing years of his career, that too just after having the best time of his career.

But then after 2021, IT became a free agent not having played a combined 82 games in his last 5-years in the league. He hadn’t given his hopes of making a return and played for Team USA and the G-league before getting some 10-day contracts because of COVID-19 trouble this season.

After getting 4 different 10 dayers with 3 separate teams, Isaiah has finally signed a permanent deal.

Michael Jordan and Co have signed Isaiah Thomas on a permanent deal and LaMelo Ball cannot be happier

After signing two separate 10-day contracts since the start of March with the Hornets, IT has now signed a permanent deal through the end of the season. And LaMelo loves it.

In just over 13 minutes per game from the bench, IT has been utterly efficient and has averaged 9.9 points and 2 assists in 7 games while shooting over 48% from downtown and 46% on the field goals.

The Hornets have maintained a winning record (37-35) this season, are looking to make their first Playoffs appearance in 6 years. Currently standing at 9th they’ll need a veteran presence to do so as they will be playing two elimination games in the Play-in tournament if they stay where they are.

