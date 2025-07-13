Heat Legend Helps Kel’el Ware Work on His Post Game as Erik Spoelstra Demands More Professionalism From Young Star

As the 2025 NBA Summer League rages on, players are doing whatever they can to improve and impress their respective teams ahead of next season. That includes second-year player Kel’el Ware. The 21-year-old was spotted getting in some reps today in Las Vegas with Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem, but according to head coach Erik Spoelstra, he needs to work on more than just his game.

Ware joined the Heat in 2024 after being selected by the storied franchise at #15 in the first round of the Draft. It wasn’t a dream rookie campaign, however, with Ware averaging only 9 PPG and 7 RPG on limited minutes. But to be fair to him, it wasn’t entirely his fault.

The Miami Heat weren’t truly in sync until the final stretch of the season. Uncertainty loomed large, fueled by a saga involving their former star Jimmy Butler, who was frozen out before ultimately forcing a move to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat managed to sneak into the playoffs with a Play-In victory, but were torched 4-0 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Still, Ware knows this is the time to get it right. Unfortunately, he doesn’t appear to be winning over Spoelstra. The two-time championship coach told the media after today’s Summer League games that Ware’s biggest issue is a lack of professionalism.

“He needs to really embrace and improve his professionalism,” said Spoelstra to the media. “The talent is there… He’s taken some steps. But he needs to get better with [the] professionalism.”

It wasn’t all bad for Ware, though. He got a chance to practice on his post-game a bit with Heat Executive VP and former superstar player Haslem. A video has since surfaced showing the two working on a drill, with Haslem showing some signs of his old self.

Udonis Haslem going through post drills with Kel’el Ware at practice in Vegas today. pic.twitter.com/e3G1WFbIAp — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 12, 2025

The good news for Ware is that he is in an organization filled with mentors who can help him grow in this area. It’s not just Spoelstra either. His teammate, Bam Adebayo, is one of the most respected players in the league due to his demeanor. Team President and famed player and coach Pat Riley is also around to be a beacon of professionalism for the young man.

Being around Haslem might be the biggest win. He can not only guide Ware on how to approach the game as a pro better, but also provide him with great data for when he’s banging around in the paint. Haslem was never an All-Star, but he played his role to perfection for Miami and has three NBA rings to prove it.

At the end of the day, Ware is still a kid. He’s only been in the league for a year, and not everybody adjusts to life as quickly as others. That said, this is the NBA, and if this causes Ware to lose out on minutes in the 2025–2026 season, you’ll see him adjusting his professionalism as soon as possible.