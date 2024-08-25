LeBron James Bluntly Points Out the Biggest Issues with Madden 25

EA Sports recently released Madden NFL 25, the latest instalment of their popular game. Ahead of the upcoming NFL season, this is a great offering for football fans. According to the initial details that came out at the time of its release, there were several changes made to the new edition that are supposedly going to make longtime fans of the Madden really happy.

However, it seems LeBron James isn’t particularly thrilled with the new product. The Lakers superstar listed the points that he couldn’t understand in Madden 25, and asked the company to help him out in a recent X post. It’s LeBron’s way of stating that the game’s experience has not been great so far.

He tagged Madden NFL 25 on X to express his displeasure. LeBron wrote, “Talk to me! Help me understand the changes Online H2H. Takes some of the fun away. -Seeing who you beat or lose to after game (record wise), knowing your record, seeing what team Your opponent is playing with before the game starts. Asking for the people.”

@EAMaddenNFL Talk to me! Help me understand the changes Online H2H. Takes some of the fun away. -Seeing who you beat or lose to after game (record wise)

– knowing your record

-seeing what team Your opponent is playing with before the game starts. Asking for the people. 👂🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2024

King James believes that whatever changes EA has made to the online head-to-head has taken the fun out of playing the game. According to the official website, “Online H2H has received upgraded matchmaking…Both players will be able to choose their preference but the match will use the settings of whoever is selected as the home team.”

Other than that I love the game @EAMaddenNFL 🫡. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2024

That’s the extent of his problem. Outside of that, LeBron is still a fan of the game. Just to make sure that Madden understands it, he wrote, “Other than that I love the game,” in a follow up post.

It can be understood from his enthusiasm about the game that LeBron is really serious about Madden.

LeBron James is among the top 1000 best Madden players in the world

The four-time NBA Champion wasn’t this deep into games before the 2o20 NBA bubble. In fact, the spike in interest that has made him a hardcore gamer is a result of how brutally he used to lose to his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis in the Orlando bubble. During his appearance on Join the Lobby podcast, AD detailed how he kept beating LeBron in the bubble, which made James play the game more frequently.

He said, “It made him [LBJ] to the point where he was like, ‘I’m locking back in’. When I say he locked back in, from that time in the bubble till right now, I think now he’s maybe top 1000 in the world now. I know, late in the season, he told us he beat the 164th best player in the world, I think.”

As for AD, his taste quickly changed to other games. Meanwhile LeBron is still locked in on Madden.