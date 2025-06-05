Heat Legends Suggest Shipping Cooper Flagg Out Of Dallas For Giannis Antetokounmpo To Redeem Nico Harrison

The 2025 NBA Finals tip off today, which also means the offseason is on the horizon, and plenty of questions loom. One of the biggest: What uniform will Giannis Antetokounmpo be wearing when next season begins? The Greek Freak has reportedly expressed a desire to leave Milwaukee after three disappointing seasons since leading the Bucks to the 2021 championship.

It didn’t help that Giannis and the Bucks hit a string of bad luck. The Bucks added superstar Damian Lillard to the squad, but he suffered a blood clot, then a torn Achilles after a miraculous return.

His absence left the Bucks in a tough spot — and in the first round of this postseason, the Pacers got the better of them once again (for the second straight year). Understandably, Giannis has had enough. But where would he even go?

On the latest episode of The OGs podcast, Miami Heat legends Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem weighed in. They floated a bold idea: what if Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks made a move for Antetokounmpo by offering the hottest prospect in the upcoming draft — Cooper Flagg?

“As great as Cooper Flagg has the ability to be, we know what Giannis is,” said Haslem, who mentioned that at 30 years old, Giannis is in his prime. The three-time NBA champion also predicted that a move like this might be exactly what Harrison needs to win back Mavericks fans after trading away Luka Doncic this past season.

“If you bring Giannis in, ain’t nobody saying nothing,” Haslem stated, and Miller agreed. “The only way they run you out of town is if they bring Giannis in and if it doesn’t work or if it’s really, really bad.” Fortunately, the 3-point machine saw nothing but success in the hypothetical move.

“I just don’t see how it could go bad. Can you imagine those guys defensively?” asked Miller. It is sort of a dream lineup that no one would expect. Giannis playing big alongside Anthony Davis, who performs much better in the 4 than the main 5, would be scary. Add in a healthy Kyrie Irving, and most Mavs fans might be asking, “Luka who?” when Dallas becomes the No. 1 seed in the West.

That is, of course, if the hypothetical trade happened. There’s no guarantee that Nico could get Giannis for just Flagg, so someone else on that team might be going as well. Flagg is nearly a lock to go first in the 2025 draft, so whatever move Dallas does make, it would be after Flagg holds up their uniform later this month.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are hardly the only team that will be making a play to get Giannis. The Toronto Raptors are seeking out Antetokounmpo, as are the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and possibly even the New York Knicks.

If Giannis does indeed leave the Bucks, he will be put into an incredibly difficult position. Either win elsewhere to further cement his already famed legacy, or risk having Milwaukee fans wonder if he was a part of the problem the entire time. Either way, the offseason should be incredibly exciting for this story alone.