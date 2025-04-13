Warriors Accused Of Manipulating West Standings Out Of Fear Of Lakers Due To New Steph Curry Injury Update

The 2024-2025 NBA season has finally reached its 82nd game. While the seedings in the East are pretty much set, the West remains a little bit more open. One team that is bordering on a Play-In spot is the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs currently hold the No. 6 spot, but a loss to the Clippers in the final game of the season could push them to No. 7.

So when the Warriors revealed that Steph Curry would be questionable for the Clippers game, fans became suspicious. Curry is dealing with a thumb injury that has been plaguing him all season, one that he re-aggravated in last night’s win over the Blazers. If The Chef doesn’t play, there’s a good chance the Dubs will lose. Perhaps that’s exactly what they want.

If the Warriors went to the Play-In and won, they would be seeded against the Houston Rockets. Fans online are now claiming that this is an elaborate scheme so that Steve Kerr’s squad can avoid the Lakers. “Warriors ducking the Lakers?” one person asked on X. “Absolutely they scared af,” a different person answered.

🚨 Steph Curry (thumb) QUESTIONABLE tomorrow Warriors ducking the Lakers? 👀 pic.twitter.com/E04RllJRNW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 12, 2025

As funny as the accusation is, a young Rockets team would probably be an easier matchup for the Warriors than a LeBron James and Luka Doncic-led Lakers. That said, the Dubs are four-time champions under Steve Kerr for a reason, and that’s because they are not dumb.

Anything could happen in a Play-In spot. Fans can accuse the team of “ducking” as much as they want, but do the Warriors want to risk a postseason experience playing a hungry 8th, 9th, or 10th seed? There’s too much at risk for them to drop games casually.

Not to mention that Curry addressed his injury shortly after the Blazers game. “It hurts right now, but I’ll be alright,” the 11-time All-Star stated to the press.

The Clippers and Warriors meet tomorrow at the Chase Center. The game is already being hailed as an unofficial Play-In since it has such a drastic outcome on the Western Conference seedings. One thing is for certain: if the Warriors and Lakers both continue to play as well as they have since the trade deadline, their playoff meeting is inevitable.