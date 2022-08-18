Magic Johnson cleared $1.2 million out of his pocket to enjoy summer in the Mediterranean in the grandest way

Magic Johnson has made good of his time and money after his playing career, enjoying luxurious summers in the Mediterranean.

Johnson has made a series of investments over his career and post-career which have helped him retain a massive net worth and be one of the prominent business-men in today’s landscape.

The Lakers point guard is widely regarded as the best point guard to have ever played the game. He’s won five NBA championships, been Finals MVP three times, and has a whole list of other accolades including being a three time MVP, a 12 time All Star, and a nine time All NBA First Team member.

Magic was also part of the storied ‘Dream Team’ in 1992 that won gold for the US in dominating fashion. The stories around Magic are also incredible.

Right from his rookie year, you knew he was going to be great. He showed that much when he filled in at center for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in game six of the 1980 Finals against the 76ers. Magic posted a statline 42 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists to guide the Lakers to a series clinching win.

Rookie Magic Johnson starts at center and plays every position in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hurt

Magic Johnson dropped a massive fortune for a relaxin summer vacation

Magic Johnson has built up a successful career after retiring. He’s a businessman, and his wise investments have led him to a $620 million net worth.

He’s making sure to spend that money well too. Last year, Johnson splurged on a high end vacation in the Mediterranean sea. For that vacation, he chartered a $2.1 million yacht.

The Aquila is a 281-feet yacht which Johnson sailed aboard along with his wife, and other big names including Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J.

The yacht came decked out with owner’s suite with a massage room, a salon, a movie theater, a private deck, a beach club, and a party deck with a DJ booth.

