“Heavy Is the Crown That Caitlin Clark Is Wearing”: Cheryl Miller Talks About the Expectations Placed on the 2024 WNBA ROTY

Caitlin Clark justified the hype around her in her rookie year in the WNBA by recording 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. The 2024 Rookie of the Year has further increased the expectations placed on her after such a successful campaign.

Women’s basketball legend Cheryl Miller (who coached Clark during the 2024 All-Star game) also alluded to the increased pressure on CC during an appearance on Breakthrough Chronicles with Kevin Ray.

Miller recalled how she first met Clark in 2023 during the prestigious Honda Award, given to the best women’s NCAA athlete of the season across all sports. At the time, Miller had advised CC to enjoy her senior year and ensure she is in the right headspace to cut off all the noise.

She wanted Clark to have this approach because she understood that Clark would face additional pressure to achieve even bigger things with each accomplishment. That is the price of being a generational talent.

Miller used the popular British idiom “Heavy is the head that wears the crown” to depict the ever-increasing burden on Clark every year. She said,

“The one thing I said to her as she was heading into her senior year was ‘have fun’, no matter all the static, just make sure you find that quiet place… Heavy is the crown that she’s wearing right now. It wasn’t something that she herself anointed herself, it’s something that has been placed on her head.”

cheryl miller: “the one thing i said to [caitlin] as she was heading into her senior year was ‘have fun’. no matter all the static, make sure you find that quiet place…heavy is the crown that she’s wearing. and it wasn’t something she anointed herself with. it’s placed on her.” pic.twitter.com/e4u3rIZ4d2 — cancun akgae (@clrkszn) September 28, 2024

Clark has delivered brilliantly despite the mounting pressure on her. She had some hiccups during her first couple of weeks in the WNBA but once she started winning, she didn’t look back.

Cheryl Miller was there when CC led her Indiana Fever to their first win of the 2024 season against the LA Sparks and motivated her further.

Cheryl Miller’s message to CC after her first WNBA win

The Fever lost their first five games of the season owing to the toughest schedule in that period. Clark’s first WNBA win came on May 24 against college rival Cameron Brink and her LA Sparks.

However, Clark had a tough night during the 78-73 win. She scored just 11 points on 4/14 shooting, but still made an impact with 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals.

After the game, Miller embraced Clark, which relieved the latter as she was facing heavy critique during her initial WNBA days. The WNBA legend gave CC some wonderful advice to stay on course.

“I hugged her and said, ‘I am so proud of you. Savor this. Use this as a formula, but keep being you. No matter what, keep being you.’”

Miller’s support has been a huge boon for Clark, especially since she has been in the cross-hairs of many current and former WNBA players like Sheryl Swoopes.

Miller has spoken glowingly about CC in her interviews and has recognized her talent at every turn since her NCAA years. She wishes nothing but the best for the generational player facing unprecedented scrutiny.