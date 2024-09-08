JuJu Watkins’ Temperament During Rookie Season at USC Reaffirmed Cheryl Miller’s Belief That She’s Special

Newly drafted WNBA players like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, and Angel Reese have attracted a lot of the limelight usually reserved for collegiate basketball. However, basketball legend Cheryl Miller believes that NCAA stars like Juju Watkins also deserve a lot of the attention. She is on track to have a dominant presence in college ball for USC in her Sophomore year.

During an appearance on The Mark Jackson Show, Miller was asked about her thoughts on the USC star. Mark Jackson admitted that he has a lot of faith in Watkins and believes that she will be a superstar in the years to come.

Miller echoed a similar sentiment and revealed that she could tell Watkins will be special based on what she saw from her in her rookie season.

The 60-year-old said that she loves her grit and how composed she is even under pressure. Miller believes that having a great understanding of the game and the ability to adapt to any given situation are two of Watkins’ biggest strengths.

The NCAA legend had her beliefs reaffirmed when she saw Watkins’ temperament in her games this past year.

Miller said, “They [teams] did exactly what I thought they’d do, beat her up. So, anytime she was coming off a screen, they’d let her have it. When she was driving to the basket, they were laying her out on the back. And I’m like, ‘Good, good hard fouls.'”

“I wanted to see her get up…her temperament, was she hot-headed and she never ever got [hot-headed],” she added.

Miller knew instantly that Watkins was a rare talent after witnessing her composure and poise. The rookie star also showed good understanding of the game. Miller believes that these are the qualities that make a player special.

With Watkins having all this in her arsenal at the age of 19, there’s no limit to how far she can go.

Miller also pointed out that now [in her sophomore year] Watkins will be surrounded by better talent, and in that atmosphere, she will find new ways to grow and become an even better player. The 19-year-old is already making her presence felt at the collegiate level by breaking some of the most impressive records, including those previously held by Miller.

In February of this year, she dropped 42 points in a game against Colorado and broke several records in the process. That game was her 11th 30-point game of the season and with that, she surpassed the previous record held by Miller, who was also present courtside to witness history being made.