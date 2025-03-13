USC Legend Cheryl Miller Reveals the One Piece of Advice She Gave to JuJu Watkins

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) jumps for a layup against UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) during the fourth quarter for the Big Ten Conference Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins’ dominance has the women’s college basketball world in a stranglehold. The sophomore sensation is tantalizing the competition while emerging as a star at USC. There are still plenty of things she needs to learn in order to maximize her talents. USC legend Cheryl Miller has been in Watkins’ corner throughout her college career. She revealed one piece of advice she gave the young star to ensure she stays level-headed.

In her freshman season, Watkins made a name for herself en route to setting countless records. As a result, her notoriety began to boom. She became a household name, and the noise surrounding her grew throughout the season.

It’s easy to fall victim to the chatter from outside voices. Miller revealed on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast the advice she gave Watkins to help her maintain peace of mind amid the commotion that comes with being a star.

“If I was to give her any advice, and I have shared this with her, just make sure she maintains and finds that quiet place,” Miller said. “Where she can just be JuJu and no basketball.”

Miller understands better than anyone the turmoil being a college basketball star can have on the psyche. She made a name for herself as one of the best female basketball players ever. She sees the same potential in Watkins and has taken her under her wing. Her advice isn’t just for the basketball court but for life in general.

In the world of professional sports, it is hard for fans to identify an athlete as a person. People can forget that there is a human inside. This is why Miller advises Watkins to find something or someplace she can use to decompress her mind. Too often, athletes don’t find that balance and lose themselves and their identity.

Watkins has shined since Day 1

Watkins had no difficulty acclimating to the shift from high school to college basketball. Since stepping foot on a basketball court for USC, she has proven that she has star power.

As a freshman, Watkins broke Miller’s record for the most 30-point games in a season. JuJu finished with 13 on the season, while Cheryl held the record with 10. However, Watkins’ eyes are set on even higher goals.

Watkins has already overtaken Caitlin Clark for the most points in a women’s college player’s first two seasons. At this rate, she is on pace to potentially break Clark’s record for most all-time points in women’s NCAA history.