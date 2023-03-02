“Hell I’m Nervous… Haven’t Played in a 1000 Basketball Games!”: Kevin Durant Clowned Around After 23-Point Debut With the Phoenix Suns

Mar 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) smiles as he is interviewed following the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Pheonix Suns finally got their first taste of Kevin Durant tonight. Shocking the NBA world with a midnight trade for KD, the Suns had been waiting for the Durantula for almost three weeks. However, as Aristotle said, “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”

Taking on the Charlotte Hornets tonight, the Suns recorded a 105-91 win over them.

More than the win, the team would be excited about what they saw from KD. In his first game in nearly two months, Durant showed no signs of rust. He was his usual efficient self, scoring 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting, grabbing six rebounds, and blocking two shots.

Not only was he playing well offensively, but his defense was also rather spectacular. After the game, he was stopped for a rather fun post-game interview.

Kevin Durant jokes about being nervous for his first game with the Suns

With his first game for the Suns tonight, Kevin Durant has now suited up for four franchises in his NBA career. This is his third time playing for a team in the West. In his debut, Durantula impressed not only his teammates but his coaches as well.

After the game, Durant was stopped for an on-court interview and asked about his Suns’ debut. Talking about the same, KD joked about how he was nervous, considering how long it had been since he last played. He also talked about wanting to impress his new teammates, getting along in the new system, and impressing his coaches.

Safe to say, KD succeeded in his mission, and everyone was quite impressed with what they saw. Monty Williams was all praise for Durant after the game.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to give a guy the ball and he can get to his spot and get a really good shot.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, who scored 23 points in his #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/sEWFG7oF1g — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 2, 2023

Can KD lead the Suns to their first NBA Championship?

In their 55 years of existence, the Suns have NBA’s 5th-highest winning percentage. However, they have never won an NBA Championship. They have 3 NBA Finals appearances but were never able to convert them into a title.

With Kevin Durant on board, the team hopes to change their fate. Not only is he an offensive savant, but he’s incredible on the defensive end of the floor as well. After tonight’s game, he was seen talking about his integration with the team defensively.

Kevin Durant on his integration process defensively: pic.twitter.com/sVkp3BVgac — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) March 2, 2023

Now if Durant can keep doing what he does best, and get some sort of help from the team, there would be no stopping the Suns.

