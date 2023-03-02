“Irresponsible and Defamatory”: Ja Morant’s Entourage Comes Out in Staunch Defense of Firearm Allegations, Claiming Self Defense 

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant’s name is under fire once again. The electrifying superstar from Memphis already attracts a lot of spotlights and it looks as though his name is unlikely to go away from the public eye soon. And this time, the allegations look bad.

Washington Post put out a story just a few hours ago detailing how Ja Morant and his entourage have been involved in cases of violence over the last few months.

Two separate incidents where Ja has been the aggressor. And in both cases, it looks like it could have been avoided. But there are always two sides to a coin and as per his manager, the Post’s story is an attempt to tarnish Morant’s name.

The story behind Ja Morant and his entourage being violent

So, as per the report, Ja Morant has been involved in two separate instances of violent behavior. In the first one, he allegedly punched a teenager and he was seen to have brandished a firearm. In a separate incident, he is said to have threatened a mall security director.

Both of these cases were misdemeanors that went unreported. As the story caught waves, Ja’s manager was quick to deny all of these allegations, saying these were just “irresponsible and defamatory”.

Ja Morant’s agent, Jim Tanner, says the reporting from the Washington Post today was “irresponsible and defamatory”. “Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated (by the NBA and law enforcement) and could not be corroborated… The July 26th incident… https://t.co/B9Ogagsnl0 pic.twitter.com/IFTOZwlSwh — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2023

As per Jim Tanner, Morant’s manager, all of these incidents have been investigated by the NBA and law enforcement. Without grounds for persecution, no serious action has been taken.

Ja Morant’s proclivity to violence: Is it real or is it just a show?

Not the first time we are hearing of violent tendencies from Morant. Just a few weeks earlier, his family members were involved in a physical altercation in an NBA game.

Ja himself was said to have told the teenager he punched the following, “I’m gonna come back and light this place up like fireworks.”.

The veracity of these claims cannot yet be verified and The SportsRush is doing its best to get to the truth. But he also once tweeted and threatened a Twitter user.

So Ja Morant tweeted “It’s free to see how hollows feel” & now someone in his “group” is accused of pointing a laser possibly attached to a gun at the Pacers traveling party… bro dont ruin your life over this stuff. — Atomic (@AtomicOVO) February 5, 2023

The internet does not forget and neither do we. And we think that Ja’s tendency for violence is real. Without a check on it, one of the brightest fires in the NBA faces an extinguisher.

