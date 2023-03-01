Kevin Durant, Who Will Debut for the Suns Tomorrow, Once Elbowed Chris Paul Aggressively

April 30, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) talks to Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Before sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors were in a heated 2nd round battle with the Houston Rockets.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant successfully led the San Francisco-based franchise to a series win over James Harden and co. But the Texas-based franchise certainly gave the future runner-ups a run for their money.

A heated battle right from the time the series started, drastically escalated in Game 4 of the clash when KD and Chris Paul got into an altercation.

“Such aggression and intensity, it’s fun to be out there”: Kevin Durant

During the 2nd period of the matchup, the Durantula elbowed CP3 while jumping to grab a potential offensive rebound.

Midway into the 4th quarter, things got even more heated when the Slim Reaper shoved the Point God. As Paul boxed Durant out, the latter pushed and sent the 6-footer to the ground, resulting in a loose ball foul being called.

Here, have a look at all the physical plays of that chirpy contest.

After the conclusion of the game, the then-GSW forward had some interesting words about the battle.

“The way both teams are playing with such aggression and intensity, it’s fun to be out there,” KD said.

Even Draymond Green, who was part of several such brawls, gave his two cents on the same:

“I think we’re kind of going to a fight, and we think it’s a fair fight, but it’s not. They’re doing whatever it takes to win and not that they’re doing anything dirty or nothing like that, but they’re doing whatever it takes to win, and we’re just kind of rolling in there, and they’re slamming us.”

Years later, KD and CP unite in Phoenix

Funny enough, almost 4 years after their infamous squabble, the 2014 MVP and Chris are on the same team.

Almost 3 weeks after his addition to the team, fans will get to witness Durant suit up and play his debut game as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Recovered from a knee injury, the 13-time All-Star will play his first game after 8th January.

It’ll be interesting to see what the super trio of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant are able to produce.

