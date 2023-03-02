How Many Points Does Kevin Durant Have Tonight?: Suns Superstar Shines in Debut Alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul 

Mar 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) listens to head coach Monty Williams during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant’s newest stint in Phoenix has gotten off to a bright start. The Slim Reaper will ply his trade in the desert and he was in his usually menacing form tonight.

He put up an efficient 23 points in 24 minutes on 10/15 field goals for the night. By the time the clock hit the 7-minute mark in the 4th quarter, he was already sitting out. Durant didn’t have much to do, apart from scoring where and when he can.

The 2x champion started off brightly, making a three and a block on the same play.

KEVIN DURANT BLOCK AND THREE 🔥 HE IS BACK 👏 pic.twitter.com/yhsrJeU5QW — Digits Hoops (🏀,📊) (@Digits3Hoops) March 2, 2023

Also read: Kevin Durant, Who Will Debut for the Suns Tomorrow, Once Elbowed Chris Paul Aggressively

Kevin Durant shines like a “Sun” alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul

We know, the headline might sound a little corny, but it is a new super team we are talking about. And just looking at how many points Kevin Durant had tonight, you can already tell there is something special happening in Phoenix.

Sure, the opponents tonight were the Charlotte Hornets but that shouldn’t discredit the Suns’ effort.

Just take a look at the sheer work they did. And each player was contributing to the offense in a good way. Not only that, their defensive prowess was on display too. Durant himself had 2 blocks.

Suns tonight: — KD and Book 60 points

— CP3 11 assists

— Deandre Ayton 15/15 double-double

— Held the Hornets to under 100 points Scary in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/LlVGy4IdsZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2023

Also read: Why Is Dwight Howard Playing In Taiwan? What Led To The Former Lakers Center Leaving The NBA?

Devin Booker might finally unlock the final phase of his potent game

Devin Booker has always been a lethal player. A disciple of the mamba, D-Book has always been a merchant of the jump shot. Tonight, his fluid game was on full display.

He put up a superb stat line of 37-7-6. Superstar in the making, he will slot in right alongside Kevin Durant. And with the opposition defense paying extra attention to the 2014 MVP, Booker might finally be able to unlock the final phase of his potent game.

The Suns for their first outing look good. There are no chinks in the armor. However, it is far too early to tell.

Also read: Ja Morant Accused of ‘Repeatedly Punching’ Minor and Threatening ‘Mall Security’ with His Entourage