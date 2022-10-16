“Hell Nah I’ve Never Been Faithful”: Dennis Rodman Claimed To Cheat On Carmen Electra and The Rest of his Partners

Dennis Rodman once admitted during an interview that he had never been faithful to his partners when in a relationship with them.

Dennis Rodman has had a slew of relationships over the decades. Coming into the NBA in 1986, the young Rodman was as humble and innocent as anyone could get. Growing up in the Dallas projects, he learned quite quickly that he had to earn every penny, every dime, that was coming his way.

While Rodman didn’t put up Wilt Chamberlain type numbers when it came to how many women he’d dated, he once admitted that it was in excess of 2,000. Among these women were celebrity personalities like Carmen Electra, Madonna, and perhaps even actress Vivica Fox (though she claims she had only gone to the Oscars with him and nothing more).

One thing about ‘The Worm’ that may surprise many NBA fans is the fact that he once gave up his bachelor ways for the married life. Well, he did 3 times. And when we say ‘gave up’, we use that term very loosely.

Also read: “Hated Being Known as Madonna’s Play-Boy”: Dennis Rodman Once Revealed What Led to Him Breaking Up with Pop-Icon

Dennis Rodman would reveal to Oprah Winfrey that he was unfaithful to a bevy of his women

Dennis Rodman went on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 to promote his autobiography, ‘Bad As I Wanna Be’. In the near 50 minute long conversation, he would go on to talk about his relationships, especially his 6-month long one with Madonna.

While back on the show over 15 years later, Rodman would go on to reveal that he had been unfaithful to most of his partners.

If we were to take this statement as is, it would mean that the 5x NBA champion cheated on Annie Bakes, Carmen Electra, and his longest standing marriage, the one he had with Michelle Moyer.

Well, if that 2,000 number were to be accurate, he would have to indulge in infidelity given that his marriage to Moyer was from 2003-2012.

Why has Dennis Rodman had such bad luck when it comes to marriages?

A lot of what Dennis Rodman has experienced in his life comes from the fact that he’s had a problem with sobriety for several decades now. This along with the fact that he was one of the most sought-after men during his heyday would lead someone down a path of adultery.

As of 2022, the 61-year-old Basketball Hall-of-Famer does not have a wife and has stated that he doesn’t believe in the marriage schtick.

Also read: Dennis Rodman Once Refused to Pay Michelle Moyer $850,000 in Child Support Due to His Self-Destructive Behavior