“HELLUVA FIGHT!!! CLASSIC”: LeBron James and other NBA stars react to the WBC Heavyweight Title match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

NBA superstar LeBron James reacts on Twitter to the wild WBC Heavyweight Title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

The final part of the Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder trilogy did not disappoint and got as wild as it could get. The fight could’ve ended any second but the two heavyweight legends fought valiantly till the end. Post-fight, Tyson Fury took to Twitter and retweeted a few famous celebrities’ tweets. However, it seems like Fury hasn’t seen LeBron’s tweet. Additionally, he also tweeted –

Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain his WBC heavyweight title in an absolute thriller at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both Fury and Wilder put their best foot forward to give the viewers an epic night to remember.

Fury dropped Wilder in the third round but was forced to climb off the canvas twice the very next round as Fury somehow survived a dangerous onslaught from Wilder during a pulsating exchange. Fury gained confidence as the fight progressed. He started draining the exhausted former champion throughout the fight. In conclusion, it was the Gypsy King who came out on top as he knocked Wilder with a decisive right-hand in the 11th round.

Tyson Fury now remains undefeated after his latest victory, improving his record to 32 wins and one draw, with 22 of his victories coming via KO.

LeBron James and other NBA celebrities react to the Heavyweight Title Fight

It was so crazy that even LeBron was in awe and let the world know on Twitter after watching a classic that is sure to go down in the history books. LeBron James couldn’t stop himself from posting about the same.

Aside from LeBron James, various NBA stars reacted on social media to the epic fight between the two boxers. Even Lebron James’ former teammates such as Alex Caruso and Tristan Thompson were all in awe and didn’t hold back in their praise of the fighters.

First time a big fight has lived up to the hype in a min.. what a show 🔥🔥 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) October 10, 2021

It was one epic conclusion to the trilogy and would go down in the history books.