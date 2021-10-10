“We have a new offensive system with Russell Westbrook”: LeBron James sends out a warning to NBA rivals after loss to Warriors in pre-season

Post their loss to the Warriors, Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke about blending the likes of Russell Westbrook and others into the team’s new offensive system.

It would not be wrong to say that the Lakers made the most noise during the current off-season, revamping their roster to a large extent. The team acquired former scoring champions, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

The Lakers didn’t stop at this, signing a group of veterans comprising Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, and Trevor Ariza, to name a few. The team had to part with a lot of their pieces this year, especially while acquiring for Westbrook.

With so many changes, the coaches and their staff would need to develop new strategies, to integrate the new entrants into their systems. The team that has been known for its defense over offense lately. Thus will need to work around their attack mode.

Also read: “LeBron James is the only player I can’t compare with anyone”: When Charles Barkley raved about the Lakers superstar’s unique basketball abilities

In light of the Lakers’ recent loss to the Warriors, LeBron James spoke about developing a new offensive plan to blend in the new entrants in the franchise.

LeBron James addresses the LA Lakers’ recent preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Though it was just a preseason game, the Lakers’ recent loss to the Warriors raised quite a few eyebrows. Westbrook would make his debut in the purple and gold uniform. However, the former OKC superstar struggled to find his rhythm.

Westbrook had 2-points, 4-assists, and 7-rebounds at the end of the game. In the 17 minutes that he played, the former MVP had 6-turnovers. James looked rusty as well, going 4-for-12 from the field. Recently, while talking to the media, James spoke about integrating offensive strategy.

“We pretty much have got a whole new offensive system this year that we’ve been working through over our practices since training camp started,” James said after Friday’s preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. “It’s an adjustment for us offensively, just having guys in different positions, having guys in different places on the floor with our new look and what we’re trying to do.”

James spoke about trusting the process and being patient as their team tries to fit in its new pieces. The superstar is confident that the team will figure out a way as the season proceeds.

“It’s going to be a process for us, but I think it will be better off for us in the long run. It keeps the ball moving from one side to another,” James said. “Not much with a dribble but more with a pass. And, obviously, we’ve got downhill attackers with Russ, K(endrick) Nunn, myself, and Talen.”

“For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games.” LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter. pic.twitter.com/83EGn0fdUB — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 9, 2021

Also read: “I feel like a congregation leader at a lazy 8:30am Sunday service”: Steph Curry hilariously analogizes his press conference following win over LeBron James and the Lakers

James has one of the best basketball minds in the NBA. The four-time champion and Finals MVP is known as one of the greatest playmakers. Thus it’s only a matter of time that the Lakers go back to winning ways.