Helping Start Michael Jordan’s Iconic Camps, Actor Dawan Scott Expands On MJ’s Intricate Teachings To The Kids

Learning from Michael Jordan or from an establishment started by the GOAT would be a dream for many. So, for the kids who were a part of the MJ camp, it was a rare opportunity. An enriching experience, which actor Dawan Scott shed light on lately.

Scott revealed to Mike Torchia that he helped start those camps which featured students from all over the world. He was also in charge of the French division, which enrolled students from countries that spoke the language. Listening to him talk about those camps, it’s clear that it wasn’t just a program to enhance on court skills. It was about holistic development.

The camp that Scott spoke about was based in Santa Barbara and they took trips, visited stores and trained with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Scott, who later featured in the Space Jam movie, also spoke about who MJ taught those kids.

“Originally, we started out getting those kids together and we just had them … Mike was very serious … Michael Jordan would tell the coaches when he started to practice, when they have those films and when they scout out how to stop you, they would say … he can’t go left. So, he would work on his left …” he said.

Similarly, the Chicago Bulls legend would keep working on areas that others felt were his weaknesses, whether it was with dribbling, or taking a shot from a particular area of the court. That’s the type of mindset Jordan wanted his students to have.

“Mike really taught us his training secrets to teach to the kids,” Scott continued. “Yeah, it was the jab steps, everything he did. And when I see the disciples that come from the cap, you know, that took it to the hearts … it got them to college.”

MJ shaped an entire generation by instilling his work ethic and training regimen in them. At the same time, they had plenty of fun too, as seen in stories shared by today’s NBA greats like Chris Paul.

Paul’s funny story about MJ’s camp

If Jordan missed two shots, everyone at the camp would get free Jordans. That was the deal, and Chris Paul remembers how the six-time NBA champion scorched the court with his shooting.

Paul was stunned by how Jordan didn’t miss a single shot. Even at the end, standing at the free throw line, Paul tried to distract him, and still, MJ scored. “I need to go back and look at that footage, but even at the free throw at the end or whatever, I tried to cover his eyes for real … and he still made it.”

“I’m still mad about that,” the Los Angeles Clippers guard added. It was the day Paul realized that when MJ is locked in, he’s simply unstoppable.