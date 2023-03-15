Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Clippers?: Warriors Superstar’s Availability Update Remains Encouraging

Mar 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court after a timeout against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are finally rolling, something that frankly has been a sight to behold. Out of their last 10 games, they have won a solid 7, and are even on a 2-game win streak at the moment. And as a product of their efforts, they now sit as the 5th seed in the western conference.

However, things still feel a bit fragile at the moment. After all, there is a reason why the franchise started the season off badly in the first place. And following that theme, we come to Stephen Curry’s health.

Despite not being nearly as injury prone as some of his earlier days, the man has still only played 43 of the Warriors’ 69 games, missing matches due to one niggling injury or another. And one has to wonder if part of the reason is the backlash of playing so many seasons in the NBA relentlessly.

With that in mind, it is important to keep track of the status of his health. So, will he be fit to play in tonight’s big game against the Clippers? Or will he be forced to the sideline yet again?

ESPN releases the status of Stephen Curry’s health ahead of Clippers game

Despite his many health problems this season, when he has been on the court, Stephen Curry has been brilliant any time he has been on the court. And if the Warriors want to keep their pursuit for a higher seed going, his presence can prove beyond essential. Especially during a game against a team like the Clippers.

Fortunately for Dub nation, ESPN reports no new ailments to the Warriors superstar. So, barring any last-moment issues, Stephen Curry will, fortunately, play as part of the starting lineup tonight.

What is Stephen Curry averaging this season?

Stephen Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1 steal, and 0.4 blocks per game. Additionally, the man is shooting 49.7% from the field, 43.6% from deep, and 92.2% from the free-throw line.

