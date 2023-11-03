“He’s a Complement to Joel Embiid”: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Breaks Down What Makes Tyrese Maxey So Precious

With James Harden’s trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers can now focus on their upcoming young talent – Tyrese Maxey. He has the perfect opportunity to step up and make the role his own. In the podcast – ‘Road Trippin’, LeBron James’ former teammate Channing Frye talked about Maxey’s role and said – “The problem is he is a complement to Joel Embiid.”



Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson discussed the young player’s role in the team and what makes him a good fit alongside Joel Embiid. While describing the player, Frye said “He goes within the flow of the system because his intention for the team seems right. It’s not like I’m here to get points, it’s like I have the opportunity. I am going to take it. Here is yours. I will screen, I will come off the bench.”

The two had nothing but positive affirmations for the young player, who now has the reins to run the offense for the team. He will be judged on his ability to help Embiid get better shots while making sure he takes the load off the 2023 NBA MVP through scoring. Maxey has proven himself as a team player and has shown he can adapt to the team’s needs. According to Frye, he will be a max-contract player by the end of the season.

Joel Embiid promises Tyrese Maxey an All-Star selection

Between a turbulent off-season, owing to the drama between the 76ers front office and James Harden, Tyrese Maxey was preparing himself to become the point guard for the franchise. He knew his number would be called soon, and he had to be ready to accept the challenge. Already possessing an incredible ability to score the basketball, the young player focused on creating shots for others.

If he is to lead the offense of the team, passing to his teammates would have to go hand-in-hand with his shooting. With Joel Embiid being the primary option for the team, Maxey has to ensure he puts him in the right position to take high-quality shots. According to ‘The Inquirer‘, his superstar teammate echoed the above sentiments and said “If you learn how to make those pocket passes, you’re going to be an All-Star. I’m going to make sure you’re an All-Star.”

Maxey responded very positively. He talked about his ability to read the game and said “I know where guys want the ball. You know reads. You know passes. Once you get comfortable and you get in rhythm, it’s kind of easy.”

Admittedly, things are looking promising for the 76ers. That said, whether or not Tyrese Maxey really has what it takes can only be deduced during the NBA season.