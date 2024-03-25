“He’s A Freak”: LeBron James’ High School Coach Had An Interesting Take On The 39 Year Old Lakers Forward

The sustained excellence of LeBron James has set a worldwide benchmark for athletes. Consequently, it has resulted in increasing curiosity among basketball enthusiasts as they aim to interpret the 39-year-old’s blueprint for success. Amidst the interest, the Los Angeles Lakers forward’s high school coach, Keith Dambrot, recently shared an interesting take on the matter.

Dambort worked closely with James for four years during his time as the head coach of St. Vincent–St. Mary High School. Hence, the 65-year-old plotted the development of the Akron-born from close while witnessing his journey as a teenager. Consequently, during his latest appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, he highlighted the key to the 4x champion’s exemplary success in the NBA.

“He’s a freak. I mean, he is a mental freak, he is a physical freak. Look, I still think he can play as long as he wants to play…It’s a tribute to him as to how much he loves the game. I tell our guys this all the time, ‘You can’t play as long and as hard and as good as LeBron has unless you just love it’…He just loves it,” Dambort mentioned.

Therefore, a unique blend of consistency and love for the game paved the way for longevity and prosperity for the King. His words further hinted at how the NBA icon even surpassed the expectations of his former head coach. Thus, a tribute to his greatest pupil on the show remained justified as Dambort undoubtedly learned several lessons from James.

Apart from these two factors, LeBron James also focused heavily on several others

The 20x All-Star continues to serve as a prime example of doing the smaller things right, yet in an exceptional manner. As a result, the 4x MVP has always taken great care of his physical health. In 2022, he publicly emphasized the importance of sleep in the process during his appearance on the LeBron James Family Foundation.



“What I do to practice self-care is I sleep. I love to sleep. I have to get my eight hours of sleep, eight hours plus. I think that’s the best way to re-energize your body, re-energize your mind, re-energize your spirit, re-energize everything…So I think sleeping is something that’s very important on a day-to-day basis,” he mentioned.

Apart from this, several reports in the past have indicated his attention to detail in terms of preserving his body. As per a 2018 report from SLAM, the NBA forward was spending about $1.5 million per year to ensure this. At that time, James had allegedly shifted his focus to cryotherapy, NormaTec leg boots, and hyperbaric chambers to take care of his physical health.

However, Dambort’s statement remained true as those factors stayed the driving force behind his actions. These instances provide the next generation with a proper roadmap for success while keeping the door open for innovation and adaptation.