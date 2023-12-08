“He’s Been Hanging Out With Michael Jordan A Lot”: Jayson Tatum’s ‘Well Versed’ Answers Have Andre Iguodala Impressed

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum recently wound up on the Point Forward podcast to talk to Andre Iguodala. During their discussion, Iguodala talked about a past conversation that he had with Tatum, claiming that his heart had dropped when he had answered. Iguodala had asked JT who he thought the best player in the NBA was, sometime after the 2021 NBA Finals.

Tatum claimed that while the answer may have disheartened Iguodala who wanted him to respond with his own name, the contest was important. The Milwaukee Bucks had just won the Championship after an incredible run from Giannis Antetokounmpo who also finished as the Finals MVP.

“I said Giannis at the time. It was right after they won the Championship. I got a lot of respect for guys that get ot the top of the mountain, get over the mountain. At that time, they just won the finals, he had a hell of a run,” Tatum said, explaining his reasons for choosing the Greek Freak over himself, back then.

While Iguodala may have been disappointed that JT did not take his own name, he claimed to have been impressed with the answer. “He has been hanging with Michael Jordan a lot. You are so well-versed with your answers. I actually like it. It’s beautiful. It makes the job like the one I have currently, it makes my job really easy, so thank you,” Iguodala claimed.

However, the 4-time Champion also claimed that sometimes he simply wants to see Tatum go out and prove to Giannis that he was in fact, the best player between the two. “But then there is the other side, that it irks me. Because sometimes I just want you to go crazy on him and just let him know,” he said.

Tatum himself seemed to understand exactly what Iguodala was trying to convey. He went on to claim that while he might have answered a particular way back in 2021, there was never a time when he did not believe in himself when he was on the court. The 25-year-old suggested that he thought of himself as the best player, regardless of who he was up against in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum indeed has a special connection with Michael Jordan

As one would expect, Jayson Tatum’s association with the Jordan brand means that he has met MJ over the years multiple times. The Celtics’ main man looks up to the Bulls legend and talked about his first meeting with MJ in an interview with Graham Bensinger.

JT revealed that he had been shaking the first time he met Jordan during a Jordan brand athlete meet. When he went over to meet MJ, Tatum ended up knocking over his wine glass, before trying to clean it up. MJ calmed the youngster down and asked him to calm down, which he responded to with a thank you.

Hence, like most might end up, Tatum himself was a nervous wreck when he first met the legendary MJ. His deal with the Jordan brand means that he regularly has chances to meet and get advice from the GOAT himself.

Tatum claimed during the Point Forward appearance that work on the 2nd and 3rd iterations of his signature shoe with MJ’s brand was almost done. Hence, for the time being, at least, JT will continue to regularly be in touch with the Bulls great.