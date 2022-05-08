“Jayson Tatum averages just 15 points against Giannis!”: StatMuse reveals Celtics star’s horrifying career stats vs Bucks as Boston falls 1-2 in series

StatMuse reveals scary stat about Jayson Tatum, during the Boston Celtics’ closely contested series vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum doesn’t look even close to as comfortable as he did against the Brooklyn Nets.

Yes, this was obvious, and yes the man did do relatively well during game 2, scoring 29 points on 50% shooting. But, during games 1 and 3, the man looked nothing like himself, scoring 21 and 10 points respectively, on abysmal efficiency.

Now, we’re sure the majority of the Celtics fans are probably telling themselves that it is nothing more than a mere flash in the pan. And why not?

At the end of the day, Tatum has shown the ability to take over, even if the ground is crumbling behind him, and he has nowhere to go. But, there is just one problem here, And it’s kind of a big one.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

StatMuse uncovers Jayson Tatum’s career playoff stats against the Milwaukee Bucks, and they are far from pretty

StatMuse is a pretty big website within the NBA community now, and provides most, if not all the advances stats an NBA fan needs, on just about everything. And recently, they provided a few on Jayson Tatum, that he isn’t going to like.

The Celtics star, despite all his brilliant performances throughout his career, has only averaged 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, on 37.7% from the field, and a shocking 28.5% from beyond the arc, in the playoffs, vs the Bucks. Those are Lakers’ Russell Westbrook numbers.

Right now, the Celtics trail the Bucks 1 game to 2. And with the next game set to be in Milwaukee, there is a good chance the reigning champions come away from this homestand with a 2 game lead in this series.

All-in-all, nothing is looking too good for the Celtics right now.

