“LeBron James has done a great fu*king job, it’s only right to give him that respect”: Kevin Garnett sings the Lakers stars’ praises for carrying the NBA in the post-Michael Jordan Era

Kevin Garnett believes that LeBron James has done an excellent job of carrying the NBA in the post-Michael Jordan era and should be given the respect he deserves.

For 15 seasons, year after year, a certain Michael Jordan had the unspoken task of popularising NBA across the world as the greatest player to grace the sport.

He transcended basketball and became a true cultural icon of the 1980s and 90s with his Jumpman sneaker line, making the sport more marketable than it ever was.

Luckily for NBA, one LeBron James broke through the same season Michael Jordan announced his retirement and took over the throne. While the two have been pitted against one another in the ‘GOAT’ debate, 2004 MVP Kevin Garnett thinks that the 36-year-old has done a commendable job of carrying the league into the post-Jordan era.

Kevin Garnett believes that what LeBron James was tasked with cannot be taught

In arguably one of the most extensive interviews in his life speaking to GQ, Garnett was asked about LeBron James and how he has dealt with the burden of taking over as the unsaid ‘representative’ of the NBA.

“You’ve gotta have that in you to be able to have those shoulders to carry it. No man is perfect in this sh*t, and there ain’t no telltale book on how to do this sh*t. He’s done a great fucking job. I just felt like it was only right to give him that respect.”

These words from Garnett are a huge deal, especially given his opinion on MJ. The Minnesota Timberwolves legend called the six-time NBA Champion “a fu*king god” in the same interview while referring to LBJ as his “little homie”.

“With LeBron, it was more like the little homie. Here’s the little homie growing up, and man, little homie is getting better than everybody! Goddamn!”

Homie LeBron has already missed the last three games for Los Angeles Lakers from an abdominal injury, and is said to be out longer than initially expected.

The California outfit currently sit in the playoff qualification 8th seed and could be in for a troublesome season if LeBron does not make a quick recovery.