“This is Bogus as F**k”: Kevin Garnett Calls Out the NBA For Handing Cooper Flagg to Dallas

The NBA is rigged calls have taken over the internet. And, in all fairness, for good reason. It makes no sense for a team like the Dallas Mavericks, which made it to the conference finals last season, to get the first draft pick. Many have claimed this was the league’s way of rewarding the team for trading Luka Doncic to LA. In reality, there is no proof that is true. But there is still no denying there was certainly something fishy about this.

Even a legend like Kevin Garnett believes so. The Celtic legend, on his podcast with Paul Pierce, was appreciating the talent of Cooper Flagg. The conversation started off with whether the two would keep Cooper or trade him away.

Garnett, while pondering the question, spoke against the lottery. He pointed out how it was unfair to small-market teams that deserved top-tier youngsters to bolster their roster.

“This was bogus as f**k. The bad teams in the league need the players that coming out of college or coming out of high school,” Garnett said. He continued, “Those are the teams that need the draft. Bro, when Dallas got the draft, I’m like everybody else who scrambled, right? But, it was just they gotta fix that, bro.”

He also suggested the Hornets and Washington need help. He isn’t all that wrong. The Wizards won a shameful 18 games while the Hornets won 19 games. A player like Flagg wouldn’t just improve the roster but also give them an invaluable trading chip. This also became a point of the discussion between KG and Paul Pierce.

Garnett and Pierce speak on whether Dallas should keep Cooper

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the biggest names on the trading block. While there is no confirmation from Antetokounmpo’s camp, the speculation from some highly trusted sources suggests he will more than likely leave Milwaukee in the summer.

Cooper Flagg’s draft allows Mavericks to make a genuine effort to get Giannis. Flagg is a highly anticipated rookie, almost as hyped as Victor Wembanyama.

KG believes the Mavericks should definitely give up Cooper. When Garnett questioned whether the fans would appreciate this move, Garnett shrugged it off. He said, “Wait till y’all see the Greek. Don’t worry about it. Wait till the Greek get here.”

Giannis is an unbelievable talent who has proven himself. Flagg is still an untested talent who still has a lot to prove. To get Giannis for Cooper would be a steal deal, a deal most GMs would take.