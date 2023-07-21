“He’s Getting Ready for Draymond Green!”: Jordan Poole Gets Hilariously Trolled for Boxing Video’s Timing After Father’s Comments

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) re-enter the court after a time-out during the first half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent appearance on Patrick Beverley’s podcast, Draymond Green reignited the conversation of him hitting Jordan Poole early in the 2022-23 season. Although Green got a response from Poole’s father following his comments, there was no official response from JP yet. However, a video has emerged of JP practicing his boxing skills in a training session at the gym.

Advertisement

Speaking on Pat Bev’s podcast, Green’s comments justified his hitting Jordan Poole during the pre-season of 2022. He mentioned not getting triggered easily by such instances, but JP’s case was instead something he had to take a stand on. Replying to Green, Jordan Poole’s father, Anthony Poole, mocked the Warriors’ forward, calling him ‘soft as bi**h’ and challenging him on a one-on-one faceoff.

A new video of Jordan Poole practicing boxing in the gym emerges after Draymond Green’s latest comments

Although Jordan Poole has officially not replied to Draymond Green’s comments, it’s evident that he has been noticing things. After Poole departed from the Dub Nation, the feud between him and Green seems to grow even further. To send a message to his former teammate, one of JP’s close friends released a video of him training for boxing in the gym. Here is a clip from the video posted by Legion Hoops on Twitter.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LegionHoops/status/1682151706887589889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jordan Poole seems to be getting all geared up for revenge against Draymond Green. However, the fans are yet to take him seriously for this. Many fans on Twitter have started hilariously trolling and mocking JP’s training against facing Draymond on a one-on-one standoff. Here is a comment which takes a dig at JP’s readiness to fight back against Draymond Green.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/the_only6/status/1682152072278310922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, as you may notice in the video, JP looks extremely amateur and novice in his boxing skills. His timings for punches seem pretty off, and his movement seems much slower to fight in the boxing ring professionally. One fan noticed all of these in Poole and found out why Draymond Green could easily knock him out.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IamJulito/status/1682166881313083392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another fan thinks that JP’s boxing preparation is a part of his training for the upcoming season. As the fan puts it, they think Jordan Poole’s newfound boxing talent might be useful during any altercation against GSW next season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cinxeo/status/1682151779998502912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The feud has now blown out of proportion, even after Draymond Green bid an emotional goodbye to Poole. Many fans are excited to witness the first game of the Warriors against the Washington Wizards, which many predict, will be filled with drama and the prolific rivalry between these two players.

Poole posts cryptic song lyrics as apparent replies against Draymond Green’s comments

Instead of directly replying to Draymond Green, Jordan Poole has posted cryptic Instagram stories to highlight something specific. Determining that ‘specific’ might be difficult, given no one can understand what JP is trying to mean. In one of his latest Instagram stories, he posted lyrics of the song Bottom by Gunna.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1681730739174293510?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

From the lyrics, he specifically highlights the phrase, “talk of the topic…find you a hobby.” Perhaps, JP is trying to prove his worth to Draymond Green as a player who is unaffected by the criticism and talks that go about him.