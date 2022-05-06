Basketball

“Draymond Green might not be the greatest, but he might be one of the best winners”: Tom Izzo has some kind words for his former Spartans player amid controversies

"Draymond Green might not be the greatest, but he might be one of the best winners": Tom Izzo has some kind words for his former Spartans player amid controversies
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"The NBA makes me sick, It crumbled under social media pressure": Skip Bayless reacts to Dillon Brooks being suspended for Game Three
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond Green might not be the greatest, but he might be one of the best winners": Tom Izzo has some kind words for his former Spartans player amid controversies
“Draymond Green might not be the greatest, but he might be one of the best winners”: Tom Izzo has some kind words for his former Spartans player amid controversies

Warriors point-forward Draymond Green is one of the biggest impactful players of all time, his…