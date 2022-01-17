“Joel Embiid hits a franchise record and the Sixers have $70 million in deadweight”: NBA fans react to the All-NBA center’s carry job as Wizards thrash Philadelphia on MLK Day

NBA Reddit and NBA Twitter are sharing sympathy with Joel Embiid like never before as he battles through a gauntlet of tough fixtures.

Joel Embiid has been on a tear over the past 4 weeks. It was really tough to anoint the best player in the world during the weeks that led up until then. But Jojo has established a separation between himself and the rest of the league’s play right now.

Embiid is playing terrific offense – in fact, he’s scored 30+ in each of his last 11 road games. The Cameroonian big man is also averaging 27.3 points per game – a figure brought down by injuries.

In addition, Embiid is playing like the 3rd best defender in the league behind Draymond and Rudy Gobert right now. Many people attributed the Sixers’ elite defense to Ben Simmons’ impact last year.

Their takes have had cold water poured on their paper weight as Embiid proves that he’s always been the Sixers’ best player on both ends of the floor – period.

NBA Reddit laments how Joel Embiid is carrying the Sixers with no help

The Washington Wizards cantered to what amounted to a wire-to-wire victory on MLK Day. They didn’t have one star performer, but a ton of stellar contributors.

Kyle Kuzma had the moment of the game with a poster dunk over Joel Embiid. And while Embiid notched up 30, the rest of the Sixers folded alongside the All-NBA center.

NBA Reddit lamented the lack of help that Embiid is playing through at the current moment. NBA Twitter seems to also be sharing the same sentiment right now.

Embiid joining some elite company with his recent play on the road (via @NBCSPhilly) pic.twitter.com/dxp4wUK1bU — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) January 17, 2022

Joel Embiid can tell us all he wants that he doesn’t need help. He needs help. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 17, 2022

