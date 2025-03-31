“He’s Going To The Knicks”: NBA Fans Riled Up As Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams His Towel Amidst Bucks Collapse

The Milwaukee Bucks are losing track of their season as we’re slowly inching toward the postseason. Tonight, they played the Atlanta Hawks at home. After being on a three-game losing streak, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s squad was hoping for a major turnaround. However, the reality was truly embarrassing for them.

The Hawks registered a blowout win at the Fiserv Forum, defeating the home team 145-124. 19-year-old Zaccharie Risacher had his breakout game with 36 points and six rebounds for the visitors. 19 points and 19 assists from Trae Young, 22 points from Dyson Daniels, and 17 from Georges Niang off the bench helped seal the win for the Hawks.

The Bucks started the game right with 44 points in the first quarter. But they were completely outclassed by the Hawks for the rest of the game. Giannis did his best with 31/9/5 on the board and was complemented well by Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr.’s 25 and 28 points, but their efforts weren’t enough to avoid the embarrassment.

After their sixth loss in the last 10 outings, frustration has started to creep in. Giannis showed some worrying signs from the bench during the game. During a play, when the Bucks lost possession near the paint, Giannis was seen angrily throwing his towel.

This reaction quickly led to fans drawing up theories of a potential trade. One fan wrote, “He’s going to the knicks. We all better get used to Mikal Bridges.”

Giannis has been linked with several teams over the past few months. The rumors of his trade have been around for a while, with teams like the Knicks, the Spurs, and the Heat being in contention for the Greek Freak. One fan posted an AI-generated image of Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant, and Giannis in Spurs jerseys in response to Giannis’s reaction.

As far as the possibilities are concerned, Giannis is unlikely to go to New York. There have been little to no rumors, and the team is stacked with great players. Giannis to the Heat also doesn’t look like a possibility because he can’t escape from one team that’s collapsing only to join another that’s already collapsed.

Giannis understands that trades are part of the NBA business. So, if the franchise decides to ship him away, he’ll hold no grudges and will continue to do his job for the next team. However, he is very clear about his stance on trade. He told COSMOTE TV in February, “I don’t think that I would ever text (and ask for a trade), I am not this kind of guy, they would have to kick me out.”

If the Bucks don’t pull themselves together before it’s too late for the season, the superstar would be left with no choice but to look for a trade. If that happens, it’ll be devastating for the Bucks’ near future.