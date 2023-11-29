“I Know What Richard Jefferson Was Doing Here”: JJ Redick Claims Kyle Korver Was a Better Shooter Than Him in Hilarious Exchange with RJ

Richard Jefferson, during a recent appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast, had a hilarious take for close friend and former NBA rival JJ Redick. Referencing a playoff match during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jefferson brought up a particular Kyle Korver missed three off a LeBron James pass.

In order to communicate his surprise at Korver’s miss, Jefferson talked about how his former teammate was one of the best shooters of his generation. While JJ Redick had nothing to do with the incident, Jefferson used the opportunity to hilariously troll his friend.

RJ stressed again how Korver was the best shooting guard of his generation. The 42-year-old then went on to explain Korver’s catch-and-shoot capabilities at the expense of Redick, who himself was famous for his shooting.

“He threw the same pass to Kyle Korver in game 4. Kyle misses it, one of the greatest shooters of all time, probably the greatest-shooting two-guard that I can think of during my era. Just like a catch and shoot guy, just like a roam-round, catch-and-shoot…so Kyle Korver, has a wide open look from corner 3,” Jefferson said, obviously talking about skills that Redick knew he deserved to be mentioned for as well.

Redick, in response, could hardly contain his smile, as looked at the camera, puzzled.

The 39-year-old later responded to the clip on Twitter, joking about the incident once again, “Kyle Korver was a better shooter than me but I know but I know what @rjeff24 was doing here.”

Hence, while Redick was trying to have a serious conversation on his podcast, Jefferson ensured that he found a way to make fun of his friend. The two constantly use opportunities to take digs at each other, although RJ should be commended for the way in which he trolled Redick, without even mentioning his name.

JJ Redick has always been proud of his shooting

What made the above dig by Jefferson all the more hilarious is the amount of pride JJ Redick tends to take in his shooting. Redick was once seen hilariously getting frustrated at Andraya Carter for claiming that he was an average shooter during his career.

While Carter was seemingly only kidding, Redick seemed to be offended for a moment before joking about his wingspan. Regardless, the former NBA star has talked about the amount of work and time he put into his shooting many times in the past.

During an appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast, Redick revealed how he worked on his shooting 5 times a week and took exactly 342 shots during each session. Explaining the kind of spots that he would take the shots from, Redick explained that he knew how much slight margins could help him score more if he worked hard enough on his shots.