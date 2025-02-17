“He’s Just Talking”: Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Responds to Draymond Green’s Comments About Rising Stars

The Rising Stars team almost managed an upset over Shaquille O’Neal’s OGs at the All-Star Games last night. But experience prevailed eventually with the veterans winning it 42-35. However, the very presence of the youngsters in the festivities was controversial to begin with thanks to Draymond Green.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors star had commented that the rookies and sophomores are not deserving of the honor of being part of the All-Star Sunday festivities, calling their presence “ridiculous”.

Rising Star Dalton Knecht seemingly has had enough of Green. The Los Angeles Lakers guard bluntly brushed aside Green’s criticism as thoughtless.

“It’s Draymond. He’s just talking,” said Knecht, while the comment was brought up by a journalist. Knecht laughed about Green’s comments with the assembled press, even though the veteran forward’s words diluted the impact and meaning of playing on All-Star Sunday for the rookies.

Knecht doubled down on his “he’s just talking” comment after another reporter informed him that Green compared the rising stars to an under-19 team.

Dalton's response to this Draymond comment: "It's Draymond. He's just talking." https://t.co/IZpjDI4fHC pic.twitter.com/NKGereW31R — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 17, 2025

The young players had to win the Rising Stars Challenge, playing two games on Friday, to earn their right to play on Sunday. Green’s comment, which completely downplayed the effort that Candace Parker’s team put in, came during his appearance on TNT.

“Now we get the treat of watching the Olympic play against a U19 team. Come on what are we doing? This is ridiculous,” Green had said.

The comment not only came off as extremely ignorant but also gave the young players the impression that they weren’t being taken seriously enough.

Green’s comments have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way

Legends like Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson have also clapped back at Green for his comment. Barkley and Green got into it during a broadcast, after the Warriors forward’s incessant complaining.

Chuck called out Green and his generation of players, saying the reason the Rising Stars were playing on the main day was because they (the current vets) didn’t take the weekend seriously enough. The NBA’s dropping viewership numbers caused them to make a change, and the new format was a direct result of that.

Charles Barkley is 100% right about Draymond Green’s comments: His generation messed the game up. That’s why the NBA has to try so much stuff to make All-Star Sunday entertaining again. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 17, 2025

But Barkley wasn’t the only one who had issues with Green’s words. After the former DPOY called the current state of the NBA “boring” people had conflicting views about his comments. While Suns’ legend Eddie Johnson tweeted out in agreement, Oscar Robertson vehemently disagreed.

Robertson called Green out, and the Hall of Fame point guard didn’t mince words at all. Rather than be diplomatic and attempt to logically point out flaws in Green’s words, he said, “Draymond says so much. Who cares what Draymond [Green] says?”

Robertson argued that Green’s opinions may have stemmed from his style of play, which doesn’t involve a lot of scoring. “It might be boring to him at times because of what he’s doing,” he said. “He’s not shooting.”

"Who cares what Draymond says" 😂😂 NBA legend and HOF'er Oscar Robertson in response to Draymond Green’s comments about the NBA being boring.@TermineRadio | @TheFrankIsola pic.twitter.com/OG5qhlIqY5 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 17, 2025

Green certainly had a busy weekend, and judging by all the headlines he’s generated, the 2025 All-Star Games will always be remembered for his outrageous comment and the controversy it stirred up.