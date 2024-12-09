“He’s No Steph Curry”: Steve Kerr Puts Draymond Green’s ‘Night Night’ Against Rudy Gobert and Co. into Perspective

Draymond Green sealed the contest tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a dunk. Following this energetic play, the forward took a page out of his teammate Stephen Curry’s book and hit the “night night” celebration in front of the Chase Center crowd. This led to a hilarious reaction from Steve Kerr during the postgame press conference.

When questioned about the four-time champion’s celebration, Kerr humorously remarked that it wasn’t quite like that of Curry. However, the Warriors’ head coach did acknowledge the intensity of Green’s passion at that moment.

“He’s no Steph Curry but it was a decent impersonation and I appreciated the passion behind it,” Kerr said.

Steve Kerr on Draymond hitting the “NIGHT NIGHT”: “He’s no Steph Curry but I appreciate the passion behind it”@StephenCurry30 @Money23Green #DubNation pic.twitter.com/YElWVUCpOB — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) December 9, 2024

The game was practically over as the Warriors led by 6 points with about 30 seconds remaining in the contest. Green’s dunk effectively ended the contest as any chance of a comeback was almost impossible. So a night night dunk seemed to be very apt for Green, especially against his long-time rival Rudy Gobert’s team.

Dub Nation must’ve enjoyed watching Dray take on the celebration instead of Curry for a change.

The “night night” celebration gained immense popularity after Steph first introduced it during the 2022 playoffs. The point guard recently shared the origins of this iconic gesture, explaining that it originated as a form of self-talk during the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

“It started with just some self-talk. It was the Denver series in our first round, it was game 3, a minute left in the game. And I was talking to myself, like ‘We gotta finish it. We gotta put this to bed. We gotta put them to sleep’. And I made a layup and I did it to myself and didn’t realize it was kind of a thing. And then people picked up on it so I had a lot more opportunities down the stretch of the playoffs to bring it out and pull it out once we close out a game or series,” Curry told the Manning brothers.

Green has frequently teased Curry about his “night night” celebration, and now his moment has finally arrived.

draymond finally got his chance pic.twitter.com/fxPLszF3a4 — nanax (@namxsj) December 9, 2024

Over the years, athletes worldwide have impersonated this iconic gesture. It must be even more special for Curry to see his teammate finally get the opportunity to do so.