“That Was a Chokejob”: Charles Barkley Did Not Hold Back as Bucks Blew 7-Point OT Lead in an Elimination Game vs Pacers

​The Milwaukee Bucks’ tumultuous postseason concluded in heartbreak as they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in a 119–118 overtime loss in Game 5. Like every other Bucks fan, Charles Barkley couldn’t believe what happened in the final minute of the game. Despite Damian Lillard’s absence due to a torn Achilles, the Bucks showcased resilience, pushing the game into overtime with a valiant effort.

Gary Trent Jr. emerged as a standout performer, scoring 33 points and hitting eight three-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo was just as impressive with a triple-double with 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists.

However, the Bucks made some huge mistakes in OT. With 40 seconds to go in overtime, the Bucks had a seven-point lead. They ended up fumbling their chances with two turnovers. Tyrese Haliburton capitalized on the opportunity and delivered a game-winning layup. He finished with 26/5/9 in 42 minutes.

The Bucks’ collapse drew sharp criticism from Charles Barkley. Chuck didn’t hold his tongue while ridiculing the Milwaukee franchise for losing the game. He said, “I don’t like to use the word ‘choke,’ but that was a choke…That was brutal…That was a choke job. Ain’t nothing you can say but that was a gag. That was a choke, choke, choke.”

Chuck couldn't BELIEVE the ending in Indiana 😳 pic.twitter.com/pP0wXrtAd9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2025

The two turnovers were committed by Gary Trent Jr., who had a great outing otherwise. His 33-point performance was overshadowed by the turnovers, which led to the Bucks blowing off their lead and eventually losing the game. This was the Bucks’ last chance of making a comeback in what had otherwise been a mediocre run.

With this win, the Pacers have qualified for the next round, whereas the Bucks’ season is finished. They were already having a tough time dealing with Dame’s injury, and this loss is bound to make that feeling worse. To add insult to injury, Giannis was seen getting into a scuffle with Bennedict Mathurin and John Haliburton after the final buzzer.

The Bucks-Pacers series had its fair share of animosity between certain players, and it all went through the roof tonight after the Bucks’ loss. Now, they’re left with a mammoth task of figuring out what went wrong for them this season.