“He’s Playing His A** Off”: Zion Williamson Facing Incessant Fat Shaming Leads to Former Clippers Guard Defending Pelicans Star

Former Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams recently gave his take on Zion Williamson’s apparent struggles in the NBA. Williamson has been extensively criticized for his fitness and body shape in recent months, as he attempts to make a return to his best form after a lengthy injury layoff. Addressing the issue on the Run it Back podcast, Williams pointed out the real motives behind the incessant criticism, claiming that people had been expecting too much from a player who was still only 23 years old.

While Williamson has been continuously criticized, he has still averaged 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season.

“I mean what’s the problem? 23, 5 and a half, 5 assists a game, and he has finally owned the court, you know what I mean? I think that’s a narrative that began from the beginning of his career. I think it is something easy to poke on, when things don’t go his way,” Williams said, claiming that every player in the NBA was bound to have bad stretches and Zion was no different. He further declared that people have been unfair to the Pelicans superstar as his size has made him an easy target.

“We can’t criticize this kid for his weight and how big he is and then credit him when he does these big plays where he is snatching the ball from the guys and knocking them on the ground and laying the ball back up. That’s part of his makeup,” he added, explaining that Zion’s diet had little to do with his overall size.

Williams expects Zion to be a naturally big dude due to his body makeup and play bully ball on the court utilizing his size. Moreover, the Pelicans star’s size does not mean he is not trying his very best.

“And again, he is playing his a** off. Give the kid some credit. At least he is on the floor. He is playing at a high level. Everybody in the NBA is going to have bad stretches, he is no different,” Williams concluded.

The recently retired NBA vet effectively deduced that Zion’s size should not be a problem, especially since he was still delivering and shooting at a high efficiency. Williamson has been shooting at 58.8% from the field, and is only going to improve as he continues to get game time.

Zion Williamson continues to come under fire for his weight

Williamson has consistently been criticized for his weight, as of late. Shaquille O’Neal recently compared the player to himself, back in the beginning of his career. “I had the same problem my first and second year. I thought I was running hard…Because my talent’s going to get me 20. When I started getting to 30-40, it’s because I started doing certain things,” he had said, before claiming that Zion needed to work on the smaller details and had to get serious about fulfilling his potential and becoming the best player in the league.

Stephen A. Smith recently joked that the chefs in New Orleans had grown fond of Zion due to his love for food. Even Shannon Sharpe claimed that Zion’s stomach and behind had looked intent on going in opposite directions.

Charles Barkley, on the other hand, recently said that Zion’s physical stature meant that he should have at least 10 rebounds per game. “A big guy that talented should never get less than 10 rebounds. He should be averaging 11-12 rebounds a game. But he doesn’t run the floor at all,” Chuck claimed. Hence, as Zion attempts to bring an end to his struggles, he will have a number of analysts on his back until he either loses weight or shows consistency on the floor.