“Hey, Atlanta Hawks fans, are you SURE about taking Trae Young over Luka Doncic?”: Skip Bayless finally comes up with a good take after the Dallas Mavericks superstar pours in 24 points in the first half

Luka Doncic was on fire in the first half, putting up 24 points! He has averaged 19-5-5 in the first half of the playoffs! Skip Bayless reacts

While to most of us scoring 24 points is associated with a good game but for the Phenom from Slovenia, it’s just a half. Luka Doncic put up a scorching first-half display to take the game to the no.1 seeded team in the West.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to tie the series against the Phoenix Suns. They have just won their first playoff series and are looking to upset the title favorites.

Luka Doncic in the first half: 24 PTS

4 REB

6 AST

9-14 FG

4-7 3P Luka averages 19/5/5 in the first half of playoff games. pic.twitter.com/wIRvnFk1pL — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 5, 2022

Skip Bayless usually reacts to superstars negatively but it seems that Luka is impervious to the Skip Syndrome.

Hey, Atlanta Hawks fans, are you SURE about taking Trae over Luka? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 5, 2022

Skip Bayless would take Luka Doncic over Trae Young!

One thing Bayless does best is inciting riots and fueling debates. This time he has aimed at the Atlanta Hawks fans by simply asking whether they would take Trae Young over Luka Doncic.

Young who had a forgettable playoff experience this year would be irked by simply looking at Dallas play their hearts out against the Suns.

As the game progresses to the fourth quarter, we hope Luka takes over and gets the Mavs over the line. As for Skip, he may be out with more takes after the game, so watch out!

