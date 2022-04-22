“Hey Bron, do you really want the coach who failed in Utah, that’s right, the GOAT always needs a scapegoat”: Skip Bayless pokes fun at rumors of Quin Snyder joining the Lakers

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless mocks the Utah Jazz for their second consecutive loss to the Doncic-less Mavericks, not forgetting to mention LeBron James in the mix.

The Mavericks shocked the home crowd in Utah as they rolled past the Jazz comfortably, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Mavs point guard Jalen Brunson has burst into the limelight with yet another impressive performance, scoring 31-points with 100% efficiency from the free-throw line.

Surprisingly, superstar Luka Doncic is yet to play a game in the series, currently rehabbing from a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, there are optimistic reports he will return for Game Four in Salt Lake City. The Jazz looked flustered on the court, resorting to cheap tactics, courtesy of Royce O’Neale.

Royce O’Neale couldn’t guard Jalen Brunson so he takes a cheap shot at him. Brunson to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zfNPS4eQ8G — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) April 22, 2022

Brunson would head to the locker room but return in the 3rd quarter, only to embarrass the Jazz further with his performance. The Utah team has been receiving a lot of heat lately, and rightly so. The Mavs are without their best player Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. who might miss the entire playoffs.

Post Stephen A. Smith accusing the Jazz of wetting the bed, his former ESPN colleague Skip Bayless berated the Quin Snyder team, throwing LeBron James’ name in the mix.

Skip Bayless takes a dig at rumors of Jazz coach Quin Snyder joining the Lakers next season.

With the Lakers suffering an embarrassing exit to their 2021-22 campaign, it’s a golden opportunity for Bayless to lower James’ case in the GOAT debate. The Undisputed analyst has been following the career of LBJ since his high school days with a micro-glass.

As the Lakers find themselves in deep water heading into the postseason, it marks a gala time for Bayless. Recently, the Lakers front office received a lot of criticism for their way of turning out head coach Frank Vogel, leading to rumors of who would take up the job next.

One such name was that of Jazz coach Quin Snyder, with uncertainty over his contract. However, Jazz’s recent embarrassing losses against the Mavs may hurt his chances. However, Bayless was quick to tweet about this, throwing shots at James.

Utah blows another game to Luca-less Dallas, this one at Utah. Hey, Bron, do you really want the coach who failed in Utah to be your coach??? Oh, that’s right, the “GOAT” always needs a scapegoat. Quin Vogel. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 22, 2022

Despite James being out of the playoffs this year, Bayless never fails to bring him up. LBJ continues to be a regular topic of discussion on his popular show Undisputed.

