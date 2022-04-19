“I hate the Utah Jazz; can’t stand this team!”: Stephen A Smith goes off on a barrage against Donovan Mitchell and co after their loss to the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks

Stephen A Smith opened fire on Donovan Mitchell and his Utah Jazz team in the wake of their 4th quarter meltdown against Dallas.

Donovan Mitchell has long been knocking on the door of a deep playoff run with the Utah Jazz. Now having signed a max deal for 5 years, he’s expected to deliver more during the postseason.

However, Spida got outplayed thoroughly by the Mavericks’ former 6th man and current leading scorer Jalen Brunson. The Vilanova product went on to create a 41-point outing for himself on only the second playoff start of his career.

Getting outplayed by a career 6th man is one thing. But Donovan Mitchell was also guilty of forcing the issue when Bojan Bogdanovic had it going at one point.

The Mavericks got back into the game in the 4th quarter, winning the clutch period by 10 points (33-23). The final scoreline of 110-104 was an accurate representation of the kind of game Utah had let slip.

Stephen A Smith brings Donovan Mitchell down by a peg or 2 on First Take

Stephen A Smith has often gone off on various NBA teams and players for various reasons. On one of the rare occasions that he’s turned out to be right, he laid into Quin Snyder’s team for underachieving once again.

“So Luka Doncic is out. You got good players on Dallas – Dorian Finney-Smith and obviously Jalen Brunson. But Doncic is out, Tim Hardaway Jr is out. It’s a playoff game, and Jalen Brunson drops 41!”

“This is what Utah does! Every single time you expect something from them, they let you down! Quin Snyder, you’re a hell of a coach man…Rudy Gobert should not be playing. He just can’t cover anybody!”

Irrespective of what Donovan Mitchell did in Games 1 and 2, however, the score for Game 3 is still 0-0. There’s still potentially 5 more first-round games to be played and won.

Will the Utah Jazz break their pattern and finally get past a tough playoff opponent for once?