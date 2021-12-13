"Hey Detroit Pistons, up for a game of 3x3?": Nikola Vucevic makes light of Bulls' Covid outbreak as 10th Chicago player enters health and safety protocols

The Chicago Bulls have become the first NBA team to have 10 or more players in Covid protocols this year. Nikola Vucevic tries to make light of it.

The 2020-21 NBA season was one of the most chaotic, if not the most chaotic regular season campaign ever. Teams were succumbing to the Covid-19 outbreak left, right, and center – especially during January and February.

There was probably not a single team across the league that didn’t have 4-5 players down with Covid at some point. While 2021-22 promised to be better on that end, things aren’t looking great at the moment.

20 players across the league, comprising 4.5% of all contracted players at the moment, are currently out with Covid. The troubling part about this piece of info is that exactly half of them are all on one team – the Chicago Bulls.

Also Read – Yeah Anfernee Simons is good but why do they call him Ant?! Anthony Edwards doesn’t think the Blazers guard should be nicknamed ‘Ant’.

Nikola Vucevic makes light of Bulls’ Covid outbreak as 10th Chicago player enters safety protocols

The Detroit Pistons are on a 12-game slide right now. They also selected no. 1 overall in 2021, but it seems they’re destined to pick top-4 once again.

However, Cade Cunningham and co will have their best opportunity to break their losing streak tomorrow night. After all, they’re facing a thoroughly decimated Bulls team which added G-League players to reach their stipulated minimum of 8 players.

Nikola Vucevic, who himself is one of only 3 of their starters available for the game, does get to see the funny side of the whole situation though. The All-Star center from the Magic put out the following tweet a couple of hours back.

Hey @DetroitPistons How about a game of 3×3? https://t.co/OaJp4UTYjR — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 13, 2021

Former Orlando Magic head coach Stan van Gundy also came to the replies with his own take.

Sounds about right. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) December 13, 2021

The reality of the situation is that the Bulls will have to grin and bear the Ls they take in LaVine and DeMar’s absence.

Also Read – LeBron James sees everything, that’s the mark of a great player! Despite their reported fallout, David Blatt considers him as the ultimate basketball genius.