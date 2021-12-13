Basketball

“Yeah Anfernee Simons is good but why do they call him Ant?!”: Anthony Edwards doesn’t think the Blazers guard should be nicknamed ‘Ant’

"Yeah Anfernee Simons is good but why do they call him Ant?!": Anthony Edwards doesn't think the Blazers guard should be nicknamed 'Ant'
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"It has been tense, it has been tough" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner calls out "desperate" Mercedes for protesting Max Verstappen title victory
Next Article
"I feel really gutted for him": Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn't help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship
NBA Latest Post
"Hold this L!": Kevin Durant was exasperated by a Warriors fans and reporter's analysis of his 51-point outing against the Detroit Pistons
“Hold this L!”: Kevin Durant was exasperated by a Warriors fans and reporter’s analysis of his 51-point outing against the Detroit Pistons

Kevin Durant trolls a poor reporter on Twitter after putting up a show of the…