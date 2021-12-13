“Yeah Anfernee Simons is good but why do they call him Ant?!”: Anthony Edwards doesn’t think the Blazers guard should be nicknamed ‘Ant’

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards admits Anfernee Simons is a great player. However, the nickname ‘Ant’ is not logically appropriate for him.

After a 5-game losing streak, Minnesota Timberwolves finally managed to grab a victory over Portland Trail Blazers last night. It came down to the wire but the Wolves were eager for a win and took advantage of the shorthanded Blazers.

It was Damian Lillard’s first game in two weeks and the post-rehab rustiness was evident. Although he had a double-double, he was awful from the field. He scored 24 points on 5-17 shooting. Just when it looked like the 6x all-star found his rhythm he was sidelined with an abdomen injury last month. He will most likely take a game or two more to get back.

Portland Trail Blazers have lost their last 5 games with 2 starters down. Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other, are fighting for the play-in spot at 9th position. They have been extremely inconsistent so far.

Also Read: “Zion Williamson skipped rehab workouts, fell asleep during film sessions”: Pelicans beat writer levels serious allegations at 2019 #1 draft pick after Zion’s return timetable is delayed

Anthony Edwards thinks Anfernee Simons can be Ant number 2

Anfernee Simons has really stepped up for the Blazers this season. He averaging in double figures and looking very dangerous from the 3-pt line. He was the leading scorer in the game against Minnesota Timberwolves with 26 points and 6 threes.

The 2020 no. 1 pick Anthony Edwards is already a starter for the Wolves and leads them in ppg this season. The young guard is the clear-cut leader of the team despite the presence of KAT and D’Lo. After the win against Blazers, Edwards was asked how he felt about Anfernee Simons being nicknamed ‘ant-man’ as well.

“I don’t know why they call him ant. How is his name spelled? A-N-F. So I don’t get it. I think they should call him a different name. My name is A-N-T, you get where I’m coming from. His name is A-N-F.

But as far as basketball players, he’s really good. He makes tough shots. He defends, he can play. So if they want to call him Ant he can be Ant number 2. But it’s cool.”

Clearly, he was not okay with Anfernee Simons being referred to as ant-man but due to the logical flaw in the naming. Regardless, he is balling out for the Blazers and Edwards recognizes it. He will surely earn a spot on the starting lineup now that CJ McCollum is out for an extended period of time due to collapsed right lung.

Also Read: “Adam Silver is a war criminal for not cancelling Bulls’ games with outbreaks!!”: Twitter thrashes the NBA Commissioner for not postponing Chicago Bulls games as they lose 2 in a row with 9 players out