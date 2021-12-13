“LeBron James sees everything, that’s the mark of a great player”: Despite their reported fallout, David Blatt considers him as the ultimate basketball genius

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt discusses what makes LeBron James one of the league’s smartest players and how he coached him

Legendary basketball players like LeBron James are known for their high basketball IQ. During an NBA Open Court, coaches were asked who were the smartest players they coached and coached against. Most of the panelists, including LeBron’s coach at the time, mentioned LBJ.

David Blatt was the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-2016. He coached James in his returning season from the Miami Heat. At that time the stakes were high since the Cavaliers were favourites to win the championship that season.

It was David’s first year in the NBA as a head coach. David was amazed by the intelligence of LeBron on the court. He said, ” The mark of a great player is can he see? LeBron can see. He sees everything”.

Lebron James is an absolute basketball genius

LeBron is currently 5th on the All-Time Triple Double List with 101. He is also 8th on the All-Time Assists with 9809 up this season. His ability to make plays with a freak of nature athleticism from a small forward position makes him formidable.

James amazes even his teammates with his preparation against opponents. His ex-teammate, Iman Shumpert said, ” It’s unbelievable. You talk about somebody who knows the playbook, knows where everybody is supposed to be, knows the other team coaches playbook and style of coaching. LeBron is one of them”.

LBJ is known to make the right play almost every time. A LeBron’s video went viral in 2018, where he is recalling a play against Boston Celtics with a photographic memory. To which Draymond Green reacted, “that was impressive”.

The fact that LBJ has never played for any notable coach prior to the NBA makes this even more impressive. Arguably Erik Spoelstra of the Heats is the only possible Hall Of Fame coach in James’s career so far.

